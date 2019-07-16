Refinitiv and Appway to Streamline New Client Onboarding and Workflow Capabilities for Wealth Management Firms and Broker-Dealer Clients

New York / Zurich – Refinitiv today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Appway, provider of leading client onboarding solutions, to fully integrate their suite of onboarding capabilities on the Refinitiv BETA Platform, a complete suite of brokerage capabilities used by many leading US wealth management and brokerage firms.

Refinitiv’s wealth management business supports a significant number of established and emerging wealth customers providing global, regional and emerging market wealth platforms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Appway brings more than 15 years of global market knowledge and technical expertise, experience which has maximized the client-customizable configuration functionalities of its solutions. The seamless integration with Appway will enable financial intermediaries and wealth advisors utilizing the BETA Platform to connect their end-clients with a fully digital onboarding solution that reduces time and costs, while improving workflow efficiencies across the board.

“As the global wealth management industry continues to adapt in search of next-generation digital onboarding solutions to meet evolving client needs, Refinitiv remains committed to being that comprehensive single source,” said Tim Rutka Head of BETA Platform at Refinitiv. “We continually look to find new ways to create or provide additional value for our clients. Having full integration with Appway’s state of the art user experience underscores our commitment and aligns to our strategy of expanding our BETA Platform ecosystem with best-of-breed partner solutions.”

Andrew Besheer, Director for Financial Services Solutions at Appway, said: “At Appway, we are thrilled to work closely with Refinitiv to provide a pioneering client onboarding solution designed specifically to meet the growing needs of their BETA Platform clients. Our orchestration and collaboration capabilities paired with Refinitiv’s BETA Platform will dramatically transform their client onboarding processes and lead to enhanced experiences for all stakeholders.”

According to Will Trout, global head of Wealth Management Research at Celent, “Digital onboarding solutions for Wealth Managers are no longer a nice-to-have option. As technology evolves so do client expectations, making next-generation digital onboarding solutions the new industry standard for inspiring confidence and winning over new clients. Effective digital client onboarding solutions can help financial service institutions improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase revenue, enhance process efficiency, while managing compliance across operating jurisdictions.”

Appway solutions cover end-to-end account opening as well as the entire client lifecycle – including updating, closing of business relationships and regulatory reviews – all while ensuring compliance with regulations and risk-standards across multiple jurisdictions. Internal departments are comprehensively connected to offer a real-time, 360-degree customer view across and throughout the workflow. This not only empowers advisors to achieve maximum effectiveness and productivity but in doing so improves the client experience.

Refinitiv has extensive experience supporting Wealth Management firms through its Wealth Management solutions which provide seamless integration across front, middle, and back office workflows. To learn more about Refinitiv Wealth Management, visit here. (Appway/mc/ps)

