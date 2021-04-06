Santander International selects Temenos and Syncordis to launch its digital banking platform in the cloud and become “future-ready”

London – Syncordis, the global Temenos implementation partner and product experts, and Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announced that Santander International, part of the Banco Santander group, has selected Temenos SaaS, implemented by Syncordis, to power-up its core banking platform transformation.

Syncordis will help Santander International, which has branches in Jersey and the Isle of Man, to transform its banking, savings and mortgage products IT infrastructure from an on-premise solution to cloud-native Temenos SaaS. This will enable Santander International to benefit from the security, resilience and elastic scalability of the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Moving to the Temenos cloud-native and API-first digital banking platform with pre-configured banking and mortgages functionality will enable the bank to build and launch products faster and deliver enhanced digital experiences with streamlined customer journeys.

Syncordis has been selected as the system integrator and implementation partner to lead the core banking implementation and modernization project with a new digital banking eco-system. Adopting an agile implementation approach to complete the project delivery in the shortest timeframe, the bank’s customers will benefit from a smooth transition to Temenos’ next generation digital banking solution.

James Pountney, Chief Executive Officer Santander International, commented: “In challenging times such as these, it is more vital than ever to be able to adapt to changing business and customer requirements simply, safely and swiftly. By working with Temenos and Syncordis we will be able to future-proof our digital banking platform which will enable us to provide our valued customers with outstanding service and a seamless customer experience.”

Hemal Jayasinghe, Chief Business Officer / Regional Director UK & NORDICS, Syncordis, said: “We are excited to strategically partner with Santander International to modernize their core banking operations and drive their digitization journey. Innovation and the willingness to transform are key in today’s ever-changing world. With Temenos’ powerful cloud technology and Syncordis’ extensive implementation expertise, Santander International will be enabled to power their digital banking capabilities, provide an excellent and modern experience to their customers and future-proof their business.”

David Macdonald, President – Europe, Temenos, said: “We’re excited to be working with Santander International to help redefine their customer experience. We see a growing momentum of banks both globally and in Europe choose Temenos as the most advanced cloud technology in the market to break free from legacy systems. Temenos SaaS delivers speed and agility while providing the security and resilience that a modern digital bank needs. We’re proud to be part of this evolution.” (Tenemos/mc/ps)