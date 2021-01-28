ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Santa Clara ‑ ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, with subscription revenues of $1,184 million in Q4 2020, representing 32% year‑over‑year growth.

During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 89 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (“ACV”). The company now has 1,093 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 23% year‑over‑year growth in customers.

“ServiceNow delivered a market leading 2020 and significantly beat expectations across the board,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow president and CEO. “The secular tailwinds of digital transformation, cloud computing, and business model innovation have all intersected at the perfect moment in time. ServiceNow is the platform for digital business, enabling seamless workflows that create the great experiences people deserve. Now, we are focused on managing the world’s greatest workflow challenge: helping convert vaccines into vaccinations. We are changing the world one workflow at a time and are well on our way to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said, “We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a very strong 2020, ending the year with nearly $9 billion in remaining performance obligations. These outstanding results continue to demonstrate ServiceNow’s strong platform and product portfolio, our focus on building deep customer relationships, and commitment to enabling their digital transformations. I’m extremely proud of our team’s performance and their unrelenting execution in a turbulent year. We are well on our way to becoming a $10 billion revenue company. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2021.”

During the quarter, ServiceNow saw continued progress and customer adoption across its IT, Employee, and Customer workflows, as well as with its artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities. The acquisition of Element AI, which closed in January, brings to ServiceNow a deep bench of world‑class technical talent, underscoring our commitment to be the leader in AI‑enabled workflows. As ServiceNow continues to innovate to help its customers navigate COVID‑19, this week it launched its first vaccine management solution to solve last mile vaccine challenges and drive better healthcare outcomes for people. ServiceNow’s comprehensive approach enables workflow solutions that simplify the complex challenges of vaccine distribution, administration, and monitoring. (ServiceNow/mc/ps)