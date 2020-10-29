ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Subscription revenues of $1,091 million in Q3 2020, representing 31% year‑over‑year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency

41 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value in Q3 2020

1,012 total customers with over $1 million in annual contract value

Company raises full‑year guidance

Santa Clara ‑ ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, with subscription revenues of $1,091 million in Q3 2020, representing 31% year‑over‑year growth, 29% adjusted for constant currency.

During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 41 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (ACV). The company now has 1,012 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 25% year‑over‑year growth in customers.

“Our outstanding Q3 performance beat expectations across the board and we are raising our full‑year guidance,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “COVID is redefining the future of work, accelerating digital transformation and amplifying the need to unify systems, silos, and processes into holistic enterprise workflows. ServiceNow is the platform for digital business. Customers are leveraging the Now Platform to create the workflows that deliver great experiences for heroic veterans, students, knowledge workers, consumers, and so many others worldwide. We are hungry, humble, and passionately committed to making the world of work, work better for people. We have never been more confident.”

ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said, “In a challenging pandemic environment, Q3 was a fantastic quarter for ServiceNow. We exceeded the high end of our subscription revenues and subscription billings guidance, underscoring the power of our product portfolio and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Overall, we see strong momentum heading into the last quarter of the year and our robust pipeline gives me confidence in our ability to continue executing well into 2021. I’m very excited about the traction we are seeing in our journey towards becoming a $10 billion revenue company and the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

During the quarter, ServiceNow delivered new workflows that enable speed, agility, resilience, and great experiences. Platform and product innovation included the release of the Now Platform Paris release, designed to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation by connecting teams, systems, and work. The company also introduced a number of new products, such as new Safe Workplace apps, Hardware Asset Management, Financial Services Operations, Telecom Service Management, Network Performance Management, Legal Service Delivery, Workplace Service Delivery, and Connected Operations. From a vertical perspective, the third quarter represented ServiceNow’s largest quarter ever in its federal business, including the company’s largest deal ever. ServiceNow also recently announced new and expanded partnerships with Accenture, Cisco, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft Teams, Uber for Business, and Zoom, demonstrating the value of the Now Platform – the platform of platforms – to set a new standard for enterprise transformation. (ServiceNow/mc/ps)