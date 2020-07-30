ServiceNow with strong Q2 results

Santa Clara – ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, with subscription revenues of $1,016 million in Q2 2020, representing 30% year‑over‑year growth, 32% adjusted for constant currency.

During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 40 transactions with more than $1 million, including two transactions over $10 million, in net new annual contract value (ACV). The company now has 964 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 26% year‑over‑year growth in customers.

“ServiceNow is leading the workflow revolution, proven by our very strong Q2 results,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “Businesses need to rapidly digitize workflows to deliver great experiences for their customers, employees, and partners. We are the strategic workflow authority helping our customers solve once‑in‑a‑generation challenges and capitalize on the immense opportunities of digital transformation. Every day we are manifesting our purpose — making the world of work, work better for people — on our journey to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

“In Q2, we achieved our $4 billion revenues run rate milestone. We exceeded the high end of our subscription revenues and billings guidance, while continuing to drive margin expansion and strong free cash flow,” said ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono. “Our best‑in‑class renewal rate remained at 97%, and customers continue to expand on the Now Platform, giving us conviction to raise our growth and profitability guidance for the year. I am confident in our ability to deliver our second half.”

During the quarter, ServiceNow continued rapid innovation delivering the capabilities customers need to protect revenue, improve productivity, and ensure business resilience. The company released the Safe Workplace apps and dashboard, designed to help make returning to the workplace work for everyone. This suite has now been downloaded by more than 550 organizations worldwide. ServiceNow also hosted its Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience – its largest ever, creating a global digital broadcast environment to engage nearly double the number of customers and partners from last year. ServiceNow’s core business remained very strong. With Now workflows on the Now Platform — the platform of platforms — ServiceNow is accelerating digital transformation for its customers by enabling the consumer‑grade workflow experiences that are more important than ever for their employees and customers. (ServiceNow/mc)