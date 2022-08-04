Temenos Awarded the Highest Status of Wealth Management

Geneva Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announces that Temenos Wealth has been awarded «best-in-class» status in Aite-Novarica Group’s Matrix Evaluation of Wealth Management-Focused Core Banking Systems.

Delivered on the Temenos platform for composable banking, Temenos Wealth covers the front-to-back needs of a modern Wealth Management firm, from self-service channels and portfolio management to back-office processing and market data management. Its modular design enables clients to implement only the components they need, on-premise, in the cloud, or as-a-service.

Meghna Mukerjee, Strategic Advisor, Aite-Novarica Group, stated: «Temenos› Wealth solution is as comprehensive and expansive as it is intuitive, making it a worthy winner of this report’s best-in-class accolade. Temenos Wealth stands out from the competition for its composability, superior UI, analytics-rich dashboards, robust reporting capabilities, client feedback, and myriad integration methods, services, and APIs.»

Wally Okby, Strategic Advisor, Aite-Novarica Group, added: «Temenos works with some of the largest global Tier-1 wealth managers and private banks. At the same time, Temenos can support small, regional, and challenger FIs and offer them suitable best-practice modules and training. At Aite-Novarica Group, we see these firms leaning toward Temenos› SaaS capabilities.»

The Aite-Novarica Matrix is a proprietary Aite-Novarica Group vendor assessment framework. This Impact Report evaluates the overall competitive position of 8 vendors, focusing on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. Temenos Wealth achieved best-in-class integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers, and Temenos was the highest-placed vendor in the evaluation.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, commented: «To be recognized as the best-in-class solution and the highest-placed vendor in Aite’s evaluation is a proud achievement. It shows the strength of our offering and our global success in serving some of the world’s largest wealth management firms. With a generational transfer of wealth underway globally, firms must adapt to new clients who want a superior digital experience, greater price transparency, and financial performance. Temenos Wealth allows firms to adapt quickly to changing investment opportunities and client expectations, helping retain customers and attract a new generation of investors.»

In May 2022, Temenos announced ESG Investing-as-a-service, helping banks and wealth managers meet the growing demand for sustainable investing. Aite-Novarica Group expects sustainable investing AUM to increase from its current level of US$35.3 trillion by 7% per annum through 2025[1]. (Temenos/mc/ps)

[1] Data quoted from ‘ESG Data Market Dynamics Within Wealth Management’ – Aite Novarica, December 2021