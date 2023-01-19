Temenos Celebrates Partner Success with IMPACT Awards

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced Microsoft, LTIMindtree Syncordis, OneAston, Synpulse, Xpert Digital and eXate as the winners of its Partner IMPACT awards. The awards recognize the excellence of Temenos partners in driving innovation and customer success on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking.

Ross Mallace, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS and Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, said: “Congratulations to the IMPACT award winners and all our partners that play such a critical role in accelerating growth and opening new opportunities for Temenos, our customers and all participants in our thriving ecosystem. Collaboration and co-innovation are shaping the future of banking, and why Temenos has embraced the open platform model and partner-first approach.”

Technology Partner of the Year – Microsoft

Temenos Banking Cloud runs on Microsoft Azure, powering pioneering banks such as Alpian and Flowe. In 2022, Temenos announced its new Carbon Emissions Calculator that uses the data provided by Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability Emission Impact Dashboard services, to report carbon emissions metrics. Putting our combined strengths to work is helping financial institutions worldwide innovate faster using cloud capabilities to grow their business while meeting their sustainability commitments.

Global Delivery Partner – LTIMindtree Syncordis

LTIMindtree Syncordis continues expanding its client base, capabilities, and certification level globally. As the leading delivery partner with their client-centric approach, they empower banks and financial institutions of all sizes and successfully master digital transformation programs. This includes large core banking transformations, traditional implementations, regulated production support and Banking-as-a-Service platform provisions.

Regional Delivery Partner – OneAston

OneAston has built up a solid client base in North and South America and recently opened a delivery center in Colombia as part of its investment in the region and commitment to developing local expertise. This is in addition to the other five delivery centers it already operates to support Temenos clients globally

Sales Partner – Synpulse

Synpulse has deep wealth management expertise from over two decades of consulting to the banking industry. In 2022, Synpulse led new revenue opportunities in the Middle East and Asia Pacific and was also instrumental in winning a major wealth management deal with a leading US financial institution.

Rising Star – Xpert Digital (XD)

Xpert Digital (XD) specializes in transforming the customer experience by digitalizing customer journeys and optimizing business processes. It has invested in building an expert team to support Temenos Infinity implementations and has a track record of successful go-lives, helping several clients win digital banking awards for their transformation projects.

Exchange Solution Provider – eXate

eXate made its mark by completing the sale of its first integration with Temenos and doing so with a leading US bank. This was the first win in a growing pipeline of shared banking customers for its data privacy and protection platform eXate APIgator. (Temenos/mc/ps)