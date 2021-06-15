Temenos Extends Partnership with Standard Chartered to Enhance the Bank’s Financing & Securities Services Offering

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Standard Chartered has extended its strategic relationship with Temenos to support its growing Financing and Securities Services offering.

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serves clients in a further 85. Its Financing and Securities Services arm provides custody, clearing, fiduciary and fund services, securities lending and prime service to client segments that include insurance, asset management and sovereign wealth funds. The organization’s fund and fiduciary footprint covers 22 markets across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The rapidly expanding alternatives market in Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow to $4.97tn by 2025, faster than any other region and more than double the forecasted growth rate for global alternative markets1, has been the underlying driver for the enhancements of Standard Chartered’s investor servicing platform. With Temenos’ modern technology stack, Standard Chartered is now well positioned to offer futuristic services to its clients, improve the overall client experience and continue going from strength to strength to take on this growing market opportunity as one of the leading alternatives administrators.

Kiran Dhillon, Head of Fiduciary & Fund Services, Technology & Innovation, Securities Services, Standard Chartered, commented: “We have invested significantly in our infrastructure to bring stability and robustness to the platform as part of our sustainability agenda, to ensure that we bring scale and speed to market in today’s ever-evolving landscape. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Temenos to further streamline our technology ecosystem by advancing our cloud journey, and further harnessing their solutions to improve our services across alternative products to enhance the client experience.”

The new service offerings include automations throughout the investor servicing lifecycle, have enabled higher levels of operational efficiency, freeing operations teams from manual, labor-intensive tasks so they can focus on deepening relationships with their clients.

Oded Weiss, Managing Director, Temenos Multifonds, said: “We are proud to work together with Standard Chartered, a long-standing and valued customer. Standard Chartered is leading the way with their enhanced securities services offering for alternative assets, leveraging back-office innovations to deliver personalized experiences to its clients, across multiple jurisdictions. We are excited to be a partner on this growth journey.”

Temenos has been providing market-leading investor servicing software for over 25 years. Temenos Multifonds is used by nine of the top 15 global fund administrators and services over 30,000 funds at a value of over $7 trillion. On a single, global platform we help to deliver a step-change in efficiency, control and oversight. Temenos Multifonds has the most extensive capability in the industry, integrating all administrative support functions and supporting the full investment lifecycle for traditional and alternative funds. (Temenos/mc/ps)

1 Prequin Insights – Future of Alternatives 2025: the Great Awakening in Asia – https://www.preqin.com/insights/research/blogs/future-of-alternatives-2025-the-great-awakening-in-asia