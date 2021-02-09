Temenos MarketPlace Welcomes Open Banking Platform Tink

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Tink, one of Europe’s leading open banking platform providers, has joined Temenos MarketPlace.

Tink’s platform provides connections to more than 3,400 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across 13 European markets. Tink’s market-leading open banking and personal finance management solutions will enable Temenos clients to empower their banking customers with consolidated, enriched views of their accounts and transactions and to deliver enhanced, streamlined and seamless data-driven financial services.

Temenos customers will be able to access Tink’s technology through Temenos’ Infinity digital front-office platform, which enables banks to deliver outstanding customer experiences with a rapid time-to-market. The addition of Tink to the Temenos MarketPlace will further enhance banks’ ability to gain actionable insights and offer targeted, multi-banking services for their clients.

Daniel Kjellén, Co-founder and CEO of Tink, said: “The Temenos MarketPlace has a strong retail banking hub across Europe that we are excited to become a part of. By adding our open banking platform with deep bank connectivity, we can help banks in the Temenos community seamlessly access real-time, enriched financial data, enabling them to get a better understanding of their customers’ finances, and to build new digital services that help people better manage their money.

Joaquin De Valenzuela Muley, Senior Vice President and Business Line Director for Temenos Infinity, added: “Tink provides a wealth of personal financial management and open banking solutions and expertise. We are excited to offer Tink’s solutions on Temenos MarketPlace so that our customers can benefit from their innovative products to ultimately add value to their own client experiences and enable a broader open banking strategy.”

Temenos MarketPlace allows banks to leverage the cutting-edge fintech solutions that complement Temenos software. Solutions are curated and pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value. Today, the MarketPlace comprises over 50 fintech solutions, enabling Temenos clients to easily pursue their journey of differentiation and innovation. (Temenos/mc/ps)