Temenos Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Evaluation for Wealth Management

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® evaluation of wealth management solutions, positioned the highest for vision and capability with its Temenos Wealth solution.

In the report, Everest Group analyzes 16 wealth management technology providers and observes that technology intervention is driving a shift in wealth management services, with the digital advisory model enabling innovative ways of customer interaction.

According to Everest Group, next-generation investors are demanding the inclusion of innovative products such as cryptocurrency and ESG-compliant sustainable investments in their portfolios. The key areas where wealth managers are looking to differentiate themselves include the provision of hyper-personalized services.

Alexandre Duret, Senior Product Director, Temenos Wealth, said: “We are proud of our leadership in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, which is a testament to our continued investment in wealth management technology. The industry is seeing a rapid change with a global generational transfer of wealth, steady growth of high-net-worth individuals, new asset classes, and new regulations. With superior digital customer experience, hyper-personalized services and highly automated processes powered by Temenos, these trends present real opportunities for wealth management firms to retain customers and attract a new generation of investors.”

Temenos believes that its position as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® reflects its commitment to wealth management and global success serving some of the world’s largest wealth management firms. With the Temenos Wealth solution, banks can differentiate with hyper-personalized digital and human customer interactions. At the same time, wealth management firms can drive efficiencies through core automation and cloud technology.

In 2022, Temenos was selected by Mirabaud, a 200-year-old Swiss private bank, to move from a traditional on-premise system to a digital end-to-end wealth management platform on Temenos Banking Cloud. A leading US financial institution is also extending its relationship with Temenos to include its international private banking business. The Temenos wealth management platform will support the bank’s strategic transition to a cloud-based core banking system and help drive growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Delivered on the Temenos platform for composable banking, Temenos Wealth covers the front-to-back needs of a modern Wealth Management firm, from self-service channels and portfolio management to back-office processing and market data management. Its modular design enables clients to implement only the components they need, on-premise, in the cloud, or as-a-service via the Temenos Banking Cloud. (Temenos/mc/ps)