UBL (Switzerland) AG has chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System

Zurich – ERI is pleased to announce that UBL (Switzerland) AG, the Zürich based subsidiary of United Bank Limited, the second largest private commercial bank in Pakistan, has selected the OLYMPIC Banking System to run its core banking and trade finance operations. UBL (Switzerland) AG, founded in Zürich in 1967, specialises in offering Trade Finance services to large commodity traders and exporters in Switzerland and Europe.

The bank has decided to use the SaaS solution from the OLYMPIC Banking System deployed with ERI’s outsourcing partner ITpoint Systems AG.

UBL (Switzerland) AG has been convinced by the extensive documentary credit management features provided by the OLYMPIC Banking System and will use the solution to manage its Middle and Back-Office operations as well as its customer portal.

“We are proud to partner with ERI and ITpoint, two wellestablished and recognized companies. We will benefit from their expertise and professional support in order to optimize and streamline our processes” said the UBL management. This will enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive, enhanced value added service”.

“We are honoured to have been selected by UBL (Switzerland) AG for the IT transformation of its trade finance platform”, commented Roger Furrer, Director ERI Bancaire Zürich. “This success is another achievement for ERI in a very strategic banking segment”. (ERI/mc/ps)