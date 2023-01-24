Longevity takes over Davos (again)

Longevity stays in the limelight on the streets of Davos for the second time during this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF). The world is growing – and aging – at a rapid rate, and nearly a third of the world’s population will be over 60 years old by 2050.

So, how do we prepare to age healthy and live a long happy life?

The “Longevity Investors Lunch”, a satellite event focusing on longevity and rejuvenation during the World Economic Forum, was organized on January 18th and discussed the latest technologies and research among prominent scientists, academia, entrepreneurs and investors. The event was co-organized by Maximon, Longevity Investors Conference and Biolytica and it was a prelude to the “Longevity Investors Conference”, happening later this year, on September 27-29, 2023, at Le Grand Bellevue Hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Over 50 high level investors and key opinion leaders gathered together and showed how far the longevity industry has come. The focus of the event was on change and transformation of global health, innovative technologies and many more.

The two panels, moderated by Sabinije von Gaffke (Head of Sustainability, Nibiru Software) covered Longevity as the mega trend where the latest discoveries in research were discussed as well as shed light on the longevity investment landscape. The discussions on stage featured renowned experts and prominent longevity venture builders such as Prof. Dr. Björn Schumacher (Professor and Director, Institute for Genome Stability in Ageing and Disease, University of Cologne), Dr. Brian Kennedy (Director, Centre for Healthy Longevity and Professor Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology at National University of Singapore), Dr. Dina Radenkovic (Co-founder & CEO of Gameto & Partner, SALT), Collin Ewald (Assistant Professor, ETH Zurich and Founder of Swiss Society for Aging Research), Jörg Rieker (Founding Partner, Maximon), Dr. Kemal Tunc Tiryaki (Founder, MAGE Group), Christian Schmid (Head Asset Management, Kaleido Privatbank).

Biolytica’s CEO Dr. Rob Konrad Maciejewski gave a talk on “Using the power of data to change healthcare and optimize longevity”, where he gave an opportunity to the guests of the event to get some insight into Biolytica’s new health data platform. Biolytica NEXUS is a tool for healthcare professionals such as longevity clinics, centers for preventive medicine, longevity physicians and others that uses AI and advanced analytics to combine genomics, epigenetics, biomarkers, wearable device data, lifestyle information such as nutrition and many others to create hyper personalized health and longevity journeys for patients.

The hosts of the event, Dr. Tobias Reichmuth (Co-Founder, Maximon & Longevity Investors Conference), Marc P. Bernegger (Co-Founder, Maximon & Longevity Investors Conference) and Dr. Rob Konrad Maciejewski (Co-Founder & CEO, Biolytica) opened the event while giving an overview of the longevity industry and closed it explaining why company building in longevity is needed now.

“We are very proud to be one of the first ones to bring the important topic of longevity to Davos. We are already looking forward to the Longevity Investors Conference, where we will have the opportunity to continue the important conversations we started in Davos and involve more longevity leaders on stage who will talk about important developments in the longevity industry as well as investment opportunities in the field.”, says Marc P. Bernegger, Founding Partner at Maximon and the organizer of the Longevity Investors Conference in Gstaad.

Dr. Rob Konrad Maciejewski adds, “A common misconception about longevity is that it’s only about adding more years to the clock of life. And a lot of people rightfully ask: ‘Why would I even want to spend more miserable years at old age?` But the concept of longevity is different and goes far beyond that. The current healthcare systems around the globe are, in essence, sick-care systems – we wait for people to become ill, and then spend billions of dollars to manage chronic diseases with medications – at greatly reduced quality of life. This is not sustainable, and not ethical. Longevity is not about just “adding years” – it’s mainly about developing strategies to keep people healthier for as long as possible, to extend the time we can spend in great health, to greatly improve their quality of life as they age – and if we can then add a few more healthy years, that’s a bonus. We believe the key to this is to better understand the human body, and the key to that is data, which is what Biolytica is focusing on.”

The “Longevity Investors Conference” is the most exclusive conference for longevity investors. It provides relevant insights into the longevity subject, expert education, investment opportunities, and excellent networking opportunities in an exclusive location.

The motivation to organize the “Longevity Investors Conference”, said Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, Founding Partner and organizer, is clear: “The longevity industry is highly attractive for investors. We state a lack of education and information for investors and want to change this. While there are scientific-oriented conferences, a professional and global investor focused longevity conference was missing so far.”

Longevity now ranks as one of the most significant forces shaping the global economy, opening up multi-trillion dollar opportunities to reshape societies, hopefully for the better. It has experienced an unprecedented advance over recent years, particularly with the discovery that the rate of aging is controlled, at least to some extent, by genetic pathways and biochemical processes. It will be one of the largest, if not the largest investment opportunity in the decades to come.

For more information and details please visit www.longevityinvestors.ch

[email protected]

Follow us on Linkedin

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram