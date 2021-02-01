World’s leading executive coaches joining forces in Zurich

Zurich – Boutique executive advisory firm based in Zurich, Nicole Heimann & Partners AG is delighted to announce that their Senior Partner, Marina Cvetkovic has stepped into a Co-owner and Co-CEO role as of February 1st. To reflect this, the new company name will be Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners AG. Cvetkovic is an award winning executive coach and senior leadership advisor, having worked with hundreds of CEOs, leadership teams and board members globally. She will be sharing the management of the company with the founder and Co-CEO, Nicole Heimann.

Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners AG (previously Nicole Heimann & Partners AG) are world’s leading experts in leadership alliances. Their work focuses on supporting executives and top teams in creating and strengthening leadership alliances in order to elevate their team effectiveness and accelerate business performance.

“Our philosophy is quite straightforward: any organization that cares about its business performance, should care about the alignment of its leadership team and the board. In times of constant change in the external environment, the level of alignment in the leadership team directly determines how successful an organization will be in tackling the challenges and leveraging the opportunities emerging. It is important that leadership alignment is seen as a continuous process with an established structure and individual accountability of each leader” says Marina Cvetkovic.

Given the focus of their work, it is only appropriate that with the new organizational structure, Heimann Cvetkovic & Partners is becoming a leadership alliance in itself. “All the elements for a successful leadership alliance were there – it made perfect sense to deepen the level of our partnership accordingly” says Nicole Heimann. (mc)