Zurich – F10 Incubator and Accelerator – the Home of FinTech – is proud of the 13 Startups presenting their viable products in front of curious investors, FinTech experts, enthusiasts, journalists, as well as friends and family.

An intense six-month journey, including hard work and deprivation in the P2 «Prototype to Product» program, came to an end. As a worthy farewell, the grand finale in the form of a Demo Day took place at the Limmat Hall in Zurich on Thursday, 23rd of August. The F10 Batch III entrepreneurs were not only prepared but also full of passion for showing the audience their achievements, and the great atmosphere motivated the Startups to deliver their best performances. Around 300 selected guests found their way to the event location to catch up with the Startups and engage in tracking their accomplishments. Much excitement combined with anticipation filled the room throughout the afternoon and resulted in a successful evening.

Over 10 nations took part in the «Prototype to Product» program

The Facts & Figures presented by F10 Incubator & Accelerator co-founder Andreas Iten underpins the previous track record and thought leadership of the proven expert. Over 10 nations took part in the «Prototype to Product» program so far, also crossing European borders. Even more impressive is the survival rate of 98 per cent for F10 graduates. Together with the figure of 220 which is the number of jobs the Startups created to date, it’s an excellent performance from all parties involved.

For the first time, the guests also took over the role as investors. As a special gift, they received one million F10 coins each for investing in their preferred Startups. It was a head-to-head race between the most promising entrepreneurs. At the end of the Demo Day, Thingsby7 won! They generated the highest investment, which was celebrated during the apéro. Nevertheless, no one had to leave empty handed, as the most significant win was the valuable feedback they received from the interested parties.

Deadline for applications from Startups in FinTech, RegTech, and InsurTech is on the 9th of September 2018

«It’s impressive to see the progress of the Startups within the six months of the program. The journey starting with a prototype to becoming a company ready for investment is challenging and demanding, but our graduates are living proof of how successful you can become. It requires an entrepreneurial mindset, passion, and resilience throughout the program before you can reap the first rewards. We are also grateful to our remarkable F10 community for their contribution, great collaboration, sincere interest, their expertise and for supporting us in building an international FinTech ecosystem. To continue the path of success, we are looking forward to receiving further applications for the upcoming Batch starting in December 2018» says Thomas Landis, Head of the F10.

F10’s deadline for applications from Startups in FinTech, RegTech, and InsurTech is on the 9th of September 2018. The most promising applicants will join the P2 «Prototype to Product» program in Zurich starting in December 2018 until May 2019. For further information visit: https://bit.ly/2NhA156

The 13 Startups presenting at the Demo Day were:

Anansi (www.withanansi.com)

BasisID (www.basisid.com)

C2SEC (www.c2sec.com)

DynaMetrics (www.dynametrics.ch)

eHyve (ehyve.com)

Luminant Analytics (www.luminantanalytics.com)

Monday (www.itsmonday.ch)

Qard (www.qardfinance.com)

Safe-Side (www.safe-side.ch)

Thingsby7 (www.six-group.com)

Susfinteq (www.susfinteq.com)

Target Insights (Corporate Startup Julius Baer)

Vestberry (www.vestberry.com)

About F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator

F10 is a proven expert that has been ranked multiple times amongst the 10 best European Incubators and Accelerators. It is a non-profit organization that supports and guides Startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies.

Working together with SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Baer, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire, F10 is at the forefront of the new financial paradigm. The association aims to bridge the gap between exciting new ideas and tomorrow’s leading products. For more information, please visit F10’s website www.f10.ch.