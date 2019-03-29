Zurich – How can investors fight climate change and support sustainable initiatives? We’re bringing three perspectives (corporate, academic and fintech/startup) together to discuss how their organisations are supporting their clients and communities to invest sustainably.

Questions & topics that will be covered:

How is Switzerland’s approach to sustainable finance different to the European action plan?

What are the options available for investors when considering sustainable investing?

How can you measure social impact?

What are the effects on returns when investing sustainably?

What case studies are there? Some experiences in the sustainable finance sector

Format:

18:30 Arrive

19:00 Discussion starts

19:50 Q&A starts

20:15 Transition to a nearby bar for an evening Apéritif

Your speakers

Dr.Tillmann Lang, Founder and CEO of Yova providing the start-up & fintech perspective.

Dr. Veronika Stolbova, Post-Doctoral researcher, Center for Economic Research, ETH Zürich providing the academic perspective.

Your host

Martina Cividini, environmental engineer and co-founder of WorldClimaps. Previously was Senior Sustainability Consultant with Deloitte.

Your Venue

Chainwork is an ecosystem focused on exponential technologies, backing those who are building the future. Located in the center of Zurich, our coworking and event space, as well as our accelerator, are at the heartbeat of productivity, innovation & networking. Chainwork brings together a community of: startups, entrepreneurs, investors and corporates.

More information and registration…