abrdn Webinar: Get Paid to Wait – Capturing potential dividend income while waiting for opportunities of equity appreciation

Investors have an insatiable appetite for yield, but inconveniently we have a market environment where yield is still very scarce. Thankfully we may have a solution to this problem: Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is a strategy that has been delivering dividends of circa 5-7% p.a. for the last 8 years. It also provides the best of both worlds – capital appreciation potential with a blend style as the fund has about 60% Value and 40% Growth style AND a potential for premium yield through the unique dividend capture sleeve. Join Ross McSkimming, abrdn’s Senior Investment Specialist who will discuss the capability and explore the reasons why a focus on high dividend and dividend growers could be a favourable strategy in 2022.

CV:

Ross McSkimming is the senior investment specialist for the abrdn equity fund range, and is responsible for the commercialisation and development of the equity asset class. He works alongside the equity investment team and his primary role is to ensure that clients and consultants have clarity on the philosophy, process and investment positioning of this growing asset class. By understanding the changing needs of different groups of investors, he is responsible for developing new equity strategies and customised investment solutions for wholesale and institutional clients globally.