F10 moves to Singapore to disrupt the financial world further

Zurich – F10 – THE HOME OF FINTECH adds another city to its business location and expands to Singapore to build a second home. The F10 brings the Swiss expertise with a local team to the Asian FinTech hub to run the renowned P2 «Prototype to Product» Startup program. The goal is to drive innovation towards the FinTech of tomorrow by using the synergies between the Swiss and Asian ecosystems.

After four years in Zurich with numerous prizes won as Incubator & Accelerator, it’s time to spread the wings and to cross the ocean. Around 100 Startups already went through the programs with an 85% plus survival rate.

The 6-month program will start in May 2020

The two very successful F10 Hackathons in Asia and interested Startups out of it convinced the F10 to open a second location in Singapore. The 6-month program will start in May 2020 and is open for teams with a validated prototype of their product or service that solves a relevant problem within the financial industry. F10 will support the entrepreneurs with a dedicated coach to develop the idea further, provide valuable tools, create exposure and enable successful partnerships. The aim in Singapore is to support pre-seed and seed-stage FinTech, RegTech and InsurTech Startups to stimulate worldwide collaboration with international organizations while giving access to the F10 ecosystem.

SIX and Julius Baer are already on board in Singapore

With the expansion, there is one more step taken to a global network and to bridge the gap between the European and Asian economy. Corporate Members in Singapore will benefit from access to high-potential Startups with the opportunity to collaborate with them and be more agile, inspired by fresh ideas and to stay competitive in the face of globalization and digitalization. Two Members are already on board in Singapore, namely SIX and Julius Baer, which are also part of the Swiss ecosystem and aware of the benefits from working with F10. More Members will follow in the upcoming months.

“We are excited to open a second office in Singapore and to explore the possibilities further. Singapore offers an ideal framework for FinTech initiatives and is centrally located in Asia with high potential neighboring countries. We have observed the developments in Singapore closely and actively contributed to shaping the FinTech landscape in the region. We want to bridge the gap between Switzerland and Singapore, two highly ranked innovative places, and offer Startups the opportunity to benefit from both ecosystems”, says F10 co-founder and board member Andreas Iten.

The F10 opened the applications for this Startup Program beginning in May 2020 in Singapore. F10 Head of Program Management Lisa Schröder is looking forward to transferring from Zurich to Singapore, bringing her expertise and experience from Switzerland to Asia and will support and guide Asian Startups with a local team.