Future Investments Circle Comes to Dubai, Together with AIM Congress

Dubai – Future Investments announced that its flagship gathering, the Future Investments Circle, will take place in Dubai on 7 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, held together with AIM Congress. Following the platform’s inaugural edition in Davos during the World Economic Forum in January 2026, the Dubai edition marks the first time the Circle is brought to the region.

The Future Investments Circle is a curated, closed-door gathering that connects private and institutional investors, family offices, and fund managers with the founders and researchers building technologies set to define the next decade. Designed for a select room of up to a 100 decision-makers rather than a broad audience, it sits at the intersection of deep tech, frontier science, and long-horizon investment.

Hosted within AIM Congress, one of the world’s leading investment platforms, the 2026 edition focuses on three of the sectors drawing the most serious capital today: the space economy, robotics, and longevity. The programme features two moderated panels: “Intelligent Machines: Robotics, Autonomy & the Space Economy” and “The Longevity Thesis: Investing in Human Healthspan”, with the latter marking the first time the longevity investment thesis is presented to the AIM Congress audience, positioning healthspan as a serious vertical alongside deep tech.

Confirmed Speakers

Speakers confirmed for the 2026 edition include:

Dr. Alex Aliper — President, Insilico Medicine. A pioneer of AI in drug discovery, he put the first AI-designed drug into human clinical trials and leads a team of more than 100 AI engineers behind Insilico’s target-discovery and generative-chemistry platforms. He has been recognised among the «Top 100 AI Leaders in Drug Discovery and Advanced Healthcare,» and named by Endpoints News as one of the top 20 biotechnology executives under 40 globally.

— President, Insilico Medicine. A pioneer of AI in drug discovery, he put the first AI-designed drug into human clinical trials and leads a team of more than 100 AI engineers behind Insilico’s target-discovery and generative-chemistry platforms. He has been recognised among the «Top 100 AI Leaders in Drug Discovery and Advanced Healthcare,» and named by Endpoints News as one of the top 20 biotechnology executives under 40 globally. Dr. Ksenia Butova — Founder and CEO, Longevium. A physician, entrepreneur and published author with a background in vascular surgery and advanced longevity medicine, she leads a multidisciplinary team of nearly 100 physicians across three clinics in Dubai, building an international model for preventive, data-driven longevity medicine in the Middle East.

Additional speakers across both panels will be announced in the coming weeks.



Quotes

“After launching the Future Investments Circle in Davos , bringing it to Dubai alongside AIM Congress was a natural next step. The Gulf has become one of the most dynamic hubs for frontier-technology capital, and this edition puts serious investors in the same room as the founders defining the next decade.” says Marc P. Bernegger, Founding Partner of Future Investments.

(Future Investments/mc/hfu)

About Future Investments

Future Investments is a platform connecting global investors with the frontier technologies shaping the next decade – spanning artificial intelligence, the space economy, robotics, next-generation energy, synthetic biology, and longevity. Its flagship event, the Future Investments Circle, debuted in Davos during the World Economic Forum in January 2026.

About AIM Congress