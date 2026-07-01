Longevity Investors Conference 2026 Unveils Its Programme: Debates Longevity Can’t Avoid

Gstaad – The names answering longevity’s hardest questions this September are among the most consequential in the field today, from Dave Asprey and Dr. Aubrey de Grey to Prof. Dr. Michael Levin and Max Marchione, the founder who built a billion-dollar health company before he turned 26.

Where most events stay only on science, Longevity Investors Conference (LIC) is built around the exchange between the people making the breakthroughs and the people deciding where capital goes next.

Where the Hard Questions Get Asked

A few of the confirmed sessions:

Masterclass: How to Tell the Difference, Spotting Real Aging Science. The inventor of the epigenetic clock teaches investors the criteria that separate rigorous aging science from a compelling pitch deck. With Dr. Steve Horvath, Dr. Collin Ewald, associate director in Novartis’s diseases of aging program, and Prof. Dr. Evelyne Yehudit Bischof, MD, MPH.

Same Patient, Three Bills. Four philosophies on how aging should be treated, and which model is scalable, fundable, and defensible. With Dr. Nir Barzilai, Dr. Jordan Shlain, Dr. Adeel Khan, moderated by Dr. David Barzilai.

The 100-Year Blueprint. Why the world’s longest-living people may hold the key to the next wave of breakthroughs, and the returns that follow. With Dr. Aubrey de Grey, Natalie Coles, and LIC Co-Founder Dr. Tobias Reichmuth.

From Science Fiction to Science Fact. Longevity’s boldest bets, from regenerative biology to embryo selection, and which are crossing into real companies. With Prof. Dr. Michael Levin, Jonathan Anomaly, and Alice Gilman, co-founder of R3 Bio, the regenerative-medicine startup developing lab-grown replacement organs.The Future of Human Performance. Dave Asprey, in Switzerland for the first time, on where longevity, AI, and biohacking are headed next.

More names to come. And the stage is only half of it.

Longevity You Can Feel, Not Just Discuss

LIC is designed so the exchange continues well beyond the stage, in smaller rooms, over meals, and out in the mountains.

Speaker-hosted roundtables take the discussion into small groups for direct exchange.

New for 2026, the conference introduces the Moonshot Dinner – an intimate evening to learn and discuss the bleeding edge of longevity with the founders of some of the world’s most ambitious life extension companies. Mornings open with movement through THE UNIT, with a Guided Mountain Journey, a morning run, a cold plunge, and breathwork and recovery woven through the days. Evenings move from networking receptions, private sunset reception above Gstaad, to a gala dinner with tombola, and a grand party, where the introductions that bring people back year after year are made.

The Capital in the Room

The partner ecosystem reflects how far longevity capital has matured. Le Grand Bellevue, the iconic five-star host in Gstaad, and Maximon, the longevity company builder, return as exclusive partners.

This year, HSBC Private Bank is joining as a new strategic partner, an important milestone not only for the conference but for the continued growth of the Longevity Investors community and its future initiatives. The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to foster dialogue between institutional capital, entrepreneurs, and scientific leaders shaping the future of healthy longevity.

They are joined by Niagen Bioscience, the first and only publicly traded longevity company listed on the NASDAQ. The 2026 roster also includes Maxwell Biosciences and long-standing partnerships with Tomorrow Biostasis, Maerki Baumann, and Exceptional Ventures, with further partners to be announced.

Three Days of Longevity, Handled From Arrival to Departure

New for 2026, the LIC Premium Package is a strictly limited tier of just seven suites, for those who would rather arrive and let the rest take care of itself. A suite at Le Grand Bellevue, paired with a curated layer of longevity built with specialist partners: Buri Limousines, AYUN, AVEA, Luminous Labs, and Le Grand Spa, with further surprises to be revealed closer to the event. Places are limited, and allocated by application.

The Startups Worth Betting On

Every year, the Longevity Investors Conference Start-Up Innovation Catalyst gives a small, hand-picked group of science-driven longevity companies the floor, in front of the investors who can write the cheque. Past alumni have gone on to define the frontier, among them Cellcolabs, Gero AI, Deciduous Therapeutics, Mito RX Therapeutics, and GlycanAge. Selection is deliberate and weighs scientific credibility, vision, and the potential to attract serious capital. A few places remain, with final selections made closer to the event.

Where Capital Meets Breakthrough Science

The Longevity Investors Conference is the most private investors conference in the longevity space. Founded in 2020 and now in its seventh edition, LIC brings a deliberately small group of investors, researchers, and founders to Gstaad each September, to a setting built for focus, discretion, and the kind of conversation that does not happen in a crowded exhibition hall. The 2026 edition takes place September 14 to 17 at Le Grand Bellevue in Gstaad, by application only.

«The capital entering longevity has changed. It is more serious, more informed, and more willing to back the science early. LIC is where that capital and that science actually meet.» — Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder, Longevity Investors

“We built LIC so investors can get close enough to the science, and the scientists, to judge the boldest bets for themselves. That is what brings people back to Gstaad year after year.» — Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, Co-Founder, Longevity Investors

The conference is organised by Longevity Investors and hosted by Dr. Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger, founding partners of Longevity Investors, Lucia Kupcova, CEO of Longevity Investors, and Daniel Koetser, Owner and Managing Director of Le Grand Bellevue Gstaad. (LIC/mc/hfu)

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