The Longevity Investors Conference Announces 2026 Speaker Lineup Featuring Dave Asprey, Dr. Steve Horvath, Garri Zmudze and More

Gstaad – The Longevity Investors Conference (LIC), the world’s most private gathering at the intersection of longevity science and capital, returns for its seventh annual edition, taking place September 14-17, 2026 at Le Grand Bellevue in Gstaad, Switzerland. With a 20% acceptance rate, a place at LIC is among the most sought-after in the longevity investment world – and Early Bird pricing closes May 31.



Investors engaging during a session at LIC 2025. Among those pictured: Sergey Young, Founder of the BOLD Longevity Growth Fund.

According to a UBS report from March 2025, the longevity market is expected to grow from $5.3 trillion in 2023 to $8 trillion by 2030 – surpassing even AI in projected market scale. At the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos, healthy ageing and preventative health were embedded within broader discussions on workforce participation, long-term growth and fiscal sustainability, reinforcing longevity as an economic priority rather than a specialist healthcare theme. LIC exists at the centre of this shift – bringing together the capital and the science in a setting where both can move decisively.

«Longevity is no longer a fringe investment theme – it is becoming one of the defining opportunities of this decade,» says Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors.

«What makes the Longevity Investors Conference different is the setting,» adds Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors. «We are not building a conference – we are building the most trusted gathering in the longevity investment space, where the right people can have the conversations that actually move this field forward. Seven editions in, the demand has never been stronger and the science has never been more compelling.»

«At the Longevity Investors Conference, we are bringing together the scientists making the breakthroughs and the investors with the conviction to back them. The quality of that exchange is what sets this conference apart,» Dr. Reichmuth adds.

Co-Founders Marc P. Bernegger and Dr. Tobias Reichmuth presenting at LIC 2025, Le Grand Bellevue, Gstaad.

A Speaker Lineup at the Frontier of Longevity Science and Investment

LIC 2026 brings together a carefully selected group of world-leading voices spanning longevity science, medicine, philosophy, and investment. Confirmed speakers include:

Dave Asprey – Founder of Bulletproof Coffee and Upgrade Labs, a defining figure in the global biohacking and human optimisation movement, joining Switzerland for the first time

Dr. Steve Horvath – Principal Investigator at Altos Labs and creator of the epigenetic clock, one of the most cited and transformative tools in longevity science

Dr. Nir Barzilai, MD – Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, a world authority on the genetics of exceptional longevity

Prof. Dr. Evelyne Yehudit Bischof, MD, MPH – Medical Director of the Sheba Longevity Center and Longevity Investors Ambassador

Dr. Aubrey de Grey – President and Chief Science Officer of the LEV Foundation, and one of the most provocative and influential thinkers in the science of reversing biological aging

Dr. Jordan Shlain, MD – Founder and Chairman of Private Medical, pioneer of concierge medicine for high-performance individuals

Natalie Lefevre – health optimisation expert, founder of EEV Longevity Media, and host of Elevate Life to 1 million followers

Natalie Coles – supercentenarian researcher, Chief Phlebotomist for supercentenarian research projects at Stanford and UCLA, and contributor to multiple peer-reviewed publications through her work with the Supercentenarian Research Foundation and the Gerontology Research Group

Garri Zmudze – General Partner at LongeVC, Co-founder of the Longevity Science Foundation, and one of longevity’s most active angel investors, with exits including Insilico Medicine and Deep Longevity. Longevity Investors Ambassador.

Phil Newman – Founder and CEO of Longevity.Technology, the world’s leading longevity investment media and intelligence platform

Jonathan Anomaly – Director of Scientific Research and Communications at Herasight, former professor at Duke University and the University of Pennsylvania, and author of «Creating Future People: The Science and Ethics of Genetic Enhancement»

Philipp Gut – Head of Adult Health Portfolio at Nestlé Research, leading translational research in healthy aging and the development of precision nutrition solutions for longevity

Additional speakers will be announced in the months ahead.



A first look at the LIC 2026 speaker lineup, featuring Dave Asprey, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Dr. Aubrey de Grey, Garri Zmudze, Dr. Steve Horvath and more. Additional speakers to be announced.

Deliberately Small. Radically Exclusive.

LIC maintains an intentional cap of 140 participants – preserving the intimacy and depth that defines every edition. With a ratio of one speaker to every four attendees, access here is real. The programme combines expert-led panels with closed-door private roundtable discussions across all three days, giving participants not just insight but direct dialogue that moves thinking forward. Every session is shaped through an investor lens – designed to translate scientific progress into investable understanding rather than academic exploration.

This year’s programme goes deeper than ever. Dave Asprey and Natalie Lefevre will lead a closed-door private roundtable bringing together biohacking, human optimisation, and the capital backing it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey and Natalie Coles – who have collaborated in the field visiting the world’s oldest living people – will take the stage together for a session on the science of centenarians and supercentenarians and what it reveals about the upper limits of human lifespan. A dedicated moonshot panel will tackle the questions most conferences won’t touch – from embryo selection to the role of space exploration in longevity science.

Speakers in private dialogue at LIC 2025. Among those pictured: Dr. Aubrey de Grey, Dr. Brad Stanfield, and David Gobel – reflecting the intimate, closed-door exchanges that define the conference.

The LIC Premium Experience

Every attendee arrives to three nights of luxury accommodation at Le Grand Bellevue, curated one-to-one meetings matched to their investment profile from day one, and AI-powered matchmaking that builds the right connections before the event begins. Longevity-in-action workshops and outdoor immersive experiences in the Swiss Alps sit alongside a mountain-top lunch over Gstaad, curated cocktail receptions, an Opening Networking Dinner, a curated Dinner Experience, and a Gala Celebration at Gstaad’s iconic club.



Participants during a guided group run through the streets of Gstaad – one of the curated outdoor longevity activities at LIC 2025.

New for 2026, a strictly limited Premium tier – available to just seven participants – takes this further. Private limousine transfers, a dedicated personal concierge, pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with carefully selected fellow participants, private access to participating speakers, and a bespoke longevity programme curated exclusively for Premium holders. The most exclusive participation option LIC has ever offered.

Start-Up Innovation Catalyst 2026

LIC 2026 includes the Start-Up Innovation Catalyst, giving up to nine carefully selected science-driven longevity companies the floor to present their ideas, values, and progress directly in front of leading investors. We will give the floor to companies spotlighting the most promising work at the frontier of longevity – selected for scientific credibility, vision, and the potential to attract meaningful capital. Applications are open until June 21, 2026: https://www.longevityinvestors.ch/startup-catalyst (Longevity Investors/mc/hfu)