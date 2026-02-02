Longevity Investors Lunch 2026: Advancing Longevity as a Scientific and Investment Frontier

Zug – Once a year, during the World Economic Forum week, Davos becomes a crossroads for global decision-making. Amid conversations on geopolitics, capital flows, and economic outlooks, the Longevity Investors Lunch 2026, hosted for the fifth time in a row, carved out space for a different – and increasingly urgent – discussion: how science, medicine, and long-term capital can shape the future of healthy human lifespan.

Hosted by Longevity Investors, the application-only gathering brought together investors, founders, physicians, and researchers for an afternoon of candid dialogue, grounded science, and real-world investment perspective. In a week defined by scale and speed, the Lunch deliberately slowed the pace – prioritizing depth, evidence, and long-term thinking over hype.

As Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors, noted in his opening remarks: “When we started Longevity Investors, the goal was simple: to bring serious capital into a field doing profoundly important work for humanity. Longevity is not a trend – it’s one of the defining investment and societal challenges of this century.” That framing shaped the afternoon. Rather than speculative promises or distant horizons, discussions focused on what is scientifically credible today, what is already translating into clinical and commercial reality, and how investors can distinguish signal from noise in a rapidly expanding field.

From Longevity Science to Clinical Reality

A central thread throughout the Lunch was the gap between scientific discovery and real-world application – and how to bridge it responsibly.

In a candid conversation on longevity science versus fiction, Dr. Jordan Shlain examined the difference between aspirational narratives and what medicine can reliably deliver today. Progress, he argued, does not come from shortcuts, but from prevention-first care grounded in clinical discipline and long-term systems thinking.

Dr. Jordan Shlain during his keynote “Longevity Science vs. Fiction” at the Longevity Investors Lunch 2026.

That perspective continued in the discussion on applied longevity medicine, where Dr. Evelyne Yehudit Bischof and Dr. med. Andrea Gartenbach explored how biomarker-driven prevention, personalized diagnostics, and longitudinal monitoring are already reshaping medical practice.

Dr. Gartenbach emphasized the importance of acting early – before decline becomes disease: “Longevity medicine isn’t about chasing perfection. It’s about understanding individual biology early enough to intervene meaningfully.”

Together, the discussion underscored that longevity is not a future abstraction. It is already being practiced – selectively, carefully, and with increasing rigor.

Dr. med. Andrea Gartenbach and Evelyne Yehudit Bischof, MD during the panel discussion: “Applied Longevity Medicine: Translating Science Into Human Performance”.

Technology, Data, and a Generational Perspective

As the conversation turned toward technology and AI, the focus shifted from tools to intent.

During the session on AI as the new engine of longevity, Peter Fedichev, Andrea Olsen, Dr. Isaac Bentwich, and Ami B. Bhatt examined how machine learning and large-scale datasets are accelerating insight – while also raising the bar for validation, interpretability, and responsibility.

Andrea Olsen reflected on how younger generations are approaching longevity differently: “Longevity isn’t about working harder to live longer – it’s about living well, with intention, and using technology to support that balance.” Her reflection highlighted a broader shift underway, where performance, wellbeing, and quality of life are increasingly treated as interconnected rather than competing priorities.

Peter Fedichev, Andrea Olsen, and Dr. Isaac Bentwich during the panel discussion: “AI as a New Engine of Longevity”.

Capital Efficiency and Building What Lasts

Beyond science and technology, the Lunch maintained a clear investment lens. Luigi Caterino addressed the importance of building capital-efficient longevity ecosystems, pointing to the need for business models that can sustain innovation over decades, not just funding cycles.

Later discussions featuring Dr. Liv Kraemer, Freda Lewis-Hall, MD., and Paolo Pio explored how longevity is evolving across medicine, consumer health, and institutional investment – and how decisions made today will shape outcomes well beyond the next decade.

Rather than positioning longevity as a single industry, the conversation reflected it as an emerging layer across healthcare, technology, and society.

Paolo Pio, Dr. Liv Kraemer, Freda Lewis-Hall, MD. with moderator Jonathan Violante Pica – session on“Longevity Trends, Trajectories, and the Road to 2030”.

A Setting Designed for Real Exchange

The Longevity Investors Lunch followed its signature five-hour intensive format, balancing focused content with dedicated networking breaks. Welcome drinks, a coffee break, and an extended afternoon reception created space for conversations beyond the stage – where ideas were tested, partnerships explored, and relationships formed.

The event was supported by partners including AION Longevity, The Longevity Suite, Hofseth Biocare, CoreX, Maximon, and Exceptional Ventures, whose involvement reflects a shared commitment to advancing longevity through responsible innovation and long-term thinking.

Networking breaks during the Longevity Investors Lunch.

As Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors, noted: “Longevity is developing at an extraordinary pace, but progress depends on clarity – understanding what the science truly tells us, and where capital can genuinely move the needle.”

Looking Ahead

As longevity science continues to accelerate, the Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) week reaffirmed its role as a platform where serious investors and serious science meet – not to chase trends, but to build foundations.

The conversation continues with the seventh edition of the Longevity Investors Conference, taking place September 14–17, 2026, in Gstaad, where the dialogue will

expand across disciplines and time horizons.

In Davos, the takeaway was left intentionally open-ended – shaped by evidence, informed debate, and the understanding that longevity’s future will be defined not by slogans, but by decisions made with patience, responsibility, and conviction. (Longevity Investors/mc/hfu).

Longevity Investors