SEBA Bank Adds Support for AAVE and Chainlink Tokens to Enable Institutional DeFi Access

Zug – SEBA Bank, a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, today announced that is expanding its comprehensive offering into DeFi with support added for Aave (AAVE) and ChainLink (LINK) tokens.

Aave and Chainlink are pioneers in the DeFi space, with a combined market cap in excess of USD 12 billion. With this integration, institutions will now be able to manage these DeFi tokens across SEBA Bank’s full suite service offering, including investment, custody and trading. The expanded array of tokens will now be available across SEBA Bank’s investment solutions, including tailor-made and actively managed client portfolios in the framework of individualized discretionary mandates.

Alistair Heggie, COO of SEBA Bank, commented, “Investor interest in digital assets is growing rapidly, and many want to go beyond Bitcoin. SEBA Bank offers investors bespoke access to the return drivers and diversification benefits of this new asset class. We are pleased to provide our expertise in digital assets to build exposure in this new asset class.”

To support the rapidly accelerating demand for DeFi and other crypto assets, SEBA Bank is integrating a number of ERC-20 tokens supported on its agile hot storage custody solution into its proprietary institutional-grade cold storage custody solution. In addition to existing support for BTC and ETH, institutions will now be able to securely manage and store ERC-20 tokens in a battle-tested cold storage environment including:

USD Coin (USDC)

Uniswap (UNI)

Yearn Finance (YFI)

Synthetix (SNX)

Chainlink (LINK)

Aave (AAVE)

SEBA Bank’s full suite digital asset banking services are supported by SEBA Research, providing analytics, insights and access to this nascent asset class. SEBA Research applies the highest standards and complies with the Swiss Bankers Association research guidelines. Digital assets are selected according to a rigorous process combining quantitative metrics and in-depth qualitative analysis. The value accrual mechanism, tokenomics and the underlying protocol play a central role in this process. (SEBA/mc/ps)