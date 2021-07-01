SimCorp signs a large agreement with LGT Capital Partners

Copenhagen – SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces that LGT Capital Partners, a global specialist in alternative investing, with USD 75 billion in global assets under management, has signed a large agreement with SimCorp.

LGT Capital Partners has chosen SimCorp to continuously develop its operations. SimCorp’s cloud-based investment management platform, SimCorp Software as a Service and its distinctive Data as a Service solution, SimCorp Datacare, will support global scale and growth.

LGT Capital Partners (LGT CP), a global asset manager specializing in alternative investment solutions has selected SimCorp as a partner to further drive the digitization of the company’s investment operations. LGT Capital Partners currently manages more than USD 75 billion in assets under management and operates from 12 offices around the globe.

Hans Otto Engkilde, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, SimCorp EMEA comments: «We are pleased to welcome LGT Capital Partners to our growing global community of clients. With our consolidated solutions delivered as a service and reinforced by the cloud, we are confident that we can provide LGT Capital Partners with agile and simplified operations that can be adapted to meet the future requirements of asset management, and foster innovation.

Rene Rich, Head Middle Office at LGT Capital Partners comments: «After an extensive due diligence process, we selected SimCorp as their combination of an integrated front-to-back platform and a holistic managed data service provides us with highly automated and future-proof investment operations. The managed data service also provides us with data that reflects the latest regulatory developments, enabling us to integrate these in real-time. SimCorp can support our continued focus on future developments across all our offices and in critical areas of operations.» (SimCorp/mc/ps)