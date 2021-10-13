Temenos selected by Green Dot to help build and power the digital bank and fintech’s cloud-based processing platform

Geneva – Temenos, the banking software company, today announced that Green Dot Corporation has enlisted The Temenos Banking Cloud as its platform of choice to power its direct digital bank and banking platform services (or “BaaS”) partners, enabling more feature-rich, secure and streamlined banking and payment experiences for customers, as well as scalable growth.

Temenos’ robust and scalable cloud platform will power Green Dot’s technology stack, enabling the leading Banking Platform Services (BaaS) provider’s partners to embed financial services – including credit, payment, lending, DDA accounts and other features – into their ecosystems. The Temenos Banking Cloud will also support Green Dot’s 33 million-plus customers who are served across its retail and direct-to-consumer digital banking channels.

“We selected Temenos as our platform partner because of their hyper-efficient and secure open-cloud capabilities, which align with and support our goals to provide exceptional, scalable solutions to our customers and partners,” said Dan Henry, President and CEO of Green Dot. “This is a critical component of our mission to seamlessly connect people to their money, both directly through our digital bank and products like GO2bank, and through our valued partners.”

Max Chuard, CEO, Temenos, said: “At Temenos we have a vision to power a world of banking where financial institutions and businesses open opportunities for people to achieve their ambitions. Green Dot continues to pioneer new ways to support underbanked Americans, through its own financial products as well as its strategy to offer embedded finance through Banking Platform Services to the world’s leading brands. Temenos’ intelligent, cloud-based open banking platform will drive innovation and growth as Green Dot continues to build out its ecosystem and grow its digital bank platform and customer base. We’re excited to partner with Green Dot to make banking more human and accessible for everyone.”

Jacqueline White, President – Americas, Temenos, said: “Green Dot is a technology-driven company with a mission to seamlessly connect people to their money. We are proud that Green Dot selected The Temenos Banking Cloud to accelerate its impressive track record of growth, innovation and social impact. We are pleased to see strong traction in the U.S. market across all our products, as we continue to support financial institutions to deliver value to their customers.” (Temenos/mc)

