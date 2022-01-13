The CV CB Digital Asset AMC brings a portfolio approach to the most promising global crypto and digital asset investment strategies

Zug / Switzerland – Switzerland’s blockchain Venture Capitalist, CV VC, and Crossbow Partners launch CV CB Digital Asset AMC, a dynamic investment opportunity.

The CV CB Digital Asset AMC is a fully compliant, bankable, and transferable investment vehicle known as an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) with a Swiss ISIN code allowing qualified global investors to securely engage in blockchain, the catalyst technology whose business value-add will reach a staggering $3.1 trillion by 2030.

Blockchain funds have consistently outperformed traditional funds and indeed the tech sector as a whole. They offer diversification from traditional portfolio holdings in a low-interest-rate environment and as a hedge against inflation. A developed investment suite such as CV VC existing AMCs and this new dynamic CV CB Digital Asset AMC, underpinned by Switzerland’s regulatory environment, delivers better access for investors seeking asset class diversification through greater risk-adjusted returns.

The CV CB Digital Asset AMC will seek to generate strong uncorrelated returns by capitalizing on the long-term growth opportunities created by digital asset ecosystems. The CV CB AMC is the result of a partnership of CV VC with Crossbow, who since 2002 has designed and advised tailored alternative investment solutions for mainly institutional clients.

Positions taken by this dynamic AMC will range from long-only, venture-style investments to relative value and market-neutral positions across a wide range of digital tokens within the global blockchain ecosystem. The certificate is diversified across sub-sectors, investment strategies, trading styles, and time horizons.

The subscription period is open now, the product will launch on Jan 24th, 2022.

«With our distinct, catalyst technology-focused AMCs, qualified investors gain access to the tech megatrend blockchain and a diverse range of the most promising projects through well-structured bankable investment products. The introduction of the CV CB AMC to our existing range of investment solutions, is an exciting way for investors to gain broad exposure to the most attractive investment strategies in the digital asset universe, by chosen subject matter experts in each investment category, through a carefully selected fund approach» says Olaf Hannemann, Co-Founder, and Chief Investment Officer of CV VC.

David Friche, PM and Partner at Crossbow added that «hedge funds are ideal instruments to gain exposure to the digital asset class as they can trade actively across digital sub-sectors, benefit from volatility, and are able to hedge some downside risk, providing a unique risk/return profile to our product.” (CV VC/mc/ps)