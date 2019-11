Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele

#InvestorDay 2019

📡 New targets for 2020-2022:

📍 BOPAT ROE > 14% and increasing

📍 Compound organic growth in earnings per share of at least 5% p.a.

📍 Cash remittances > USD 11.5 bn

📍 Z-ECM ratio in range 100%-120%

Details in our full release: https://t.co/PhcDZq7j1y$ZURN pic.twitter.com/3CzjlCWkwB