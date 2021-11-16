Appway Wins WealthBriefing MENA Award for Best Onboarding Solution

Zurich – Leading wealth management industry participant, Appway, has joined the ranks of an elite global group who have been handed the honor of winning a WealthBriefing Award.

Appway was awarded ‘Best Onboarding Solution’ at the Eighth Annual WealthBriefing MENA Awards for Excellence 2021.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the MENA region, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.”

Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners.

The WealthBriefring MENA Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers.

Participants around the world recognise that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.

Valérie Bauloye, Head of Channels and Partner Management said: “We are thrilled to be honored with this award that confirms both the effectiveness of our world-renowned client onboarding solutions and the initiatives we have made with key financial institutions in the region.”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.

“These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in MENA wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in MENA wealth management.” (Appway/mc/ps)