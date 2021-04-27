Elbit Systems and ELCA Join Forces on the Delivery of Network and Communication Solutions

Haifa / Lausanne – Elbit Systems and ELCA announce their cooperation in the areas of networks and communications. This co-operation marries the unique IT prowess of ELCA with the innovative yet widely operational technologies of Elbit Systems, to enable the delivery of quality solutions in Switzerland and facilitate transfer of know-how while strengthening Swiss sovereignty requirements.

Engaged in several programs in the Swiss market Elbit Systems seeks to expand its cooperations with Swiss high-technology eco-system focusing on leverage its innovative technology and experience accumulated from its global operations. Aiming to further grow its global footprint ELCA is seeking long-term co-operations with international high-technology companies such as Elbit Systems.

“As one of the leading IT companies in Switzerland, ELCA is the perfect partner for us” commented Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, adding: “Delivering on large-scale and complex programs throughout the world taught us the importance of having top quality, on the ground, IT capabilities such as data security, management of classified applications and technical support.”

“Elbit Systems as a global leader in high technology products and solutions is a perfect complement for us”, says Cédric Moret, CEO of ELCA Group, “Elbit’s know-how and international expertise will help us to strengthen our offering and partnership with many long-standing clients.” (ELCA/mc/ps)

