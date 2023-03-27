Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Selects Temenos to Advance its Wealth Management Platform

Geneva – Temenos today announced that Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Plc., one of the leading financial institutions in Thailand for wealth management, has selected Temenos to advance its service platform.

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, which is part of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, will implement Temenos Wealth to provide a consolidated advisory front-office across all investment products.

The front-office capabilities of Temenos Wealth will enable Kiatnakin Phatra Securities to digitize more operational elements, broaden the range of products and increase front office sales efficiency, helping it enhance client interactions and attract a new generation of investors.

Temenos Wealth offers a world-class portfolio management system specifically developed for advisors and portfolio managers, with sophisticated functionality across profiling, modeling, performance reporting, risk and compliance.

With clients among the largest global financial institutions and boutique firms, Temenos Wealth is the de facto software solution for the private wealth management industry.

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities has engaged Temenos delivery partner Syncordis to lead the transformation project. As part of its commitment, Syncordis is building a Temenos Wealth Center of Excellence, offering bespoke training services for internal teams and Temenos customers in Thailand.

Narit Kosalathip, Managing Director, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, commented: “This platform advancement underpins Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group’s growth strategy and ambition to be the leading provider of wealth management services in Thailand. After extensive assessment, we selected Temenos both for its superior digital and front-office capabilities and the trust in the team. We are excited to embark on this journey with Temenos and Syncordis that will drive operational efficiencies and provide our customers with the most leading-edge services.”

Craig Bennett, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Temenos, said: “Temenos is delighted to have been selected by Kiatnakin Phatra Securities as the wealth management platform to power their future growth. Thailand has seen tremendous growth and developments within the wealth management sector in recent years and we proud to be working with a financial institution at the forefront of the industry. Temenos, Syncordis and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities worked very closely to steer this initiative that will help the company continue to differentiate and grow in a highly competitive market.”

Muraleetharan, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer – Asia-Pacific, Syncordis, an LTIMindtree company, added: “We are delighted to partner with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities to undertake this significant wealth transformation program to implement Temenos’ market-leading wealth management platform. We are proud to bring our years of implementation experience to ensure a successful and timely project. With this platform, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities will be able to consolidate their wealth front office architecture to support more streamlined processes and improve the sales efficiency across their entire investment product line.” (Temenos/mc)

