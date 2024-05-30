Kudelski Security Webinar: Frontline Stories – Real-World Active Directory Defense Tactics

A collection of strategic responses to current cyber threats: July 03, 2024, 16:00 h

In this session, we’ll delve into real-world incidents and dissect the anatomy of Active Directory vulnerabilities. Our experts will share concrete incidents and invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Key highlights:

Deep insights into recent cyber incidents involving Active Directory Strategies for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities within your organization’s infrastructure Practical tips for enhancing your cybersecurity posture and resilience

Don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity to strengthen your defenses and protect your organization from evolving cyber threats.

Speakers:

Guido Grillenmeier, Principal Technologist EMEA Semperis and Taha Elgraini, Senior Incident Response Engineer Kudelski Security. (Kudelski Security/mc/ps)

Registration