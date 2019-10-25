ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Santa Clara – ServiceNow announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with subscription revenues of $835 million in Q3 2019, representing 33% year‑over‑year growth, 35% adjusted for foreign currency exchange rates.

During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 46 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (ACV), representing 84% year‑over‑year growth. The company now has 809 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 32% year‑over‑year growth in customers.

“We delivered another strong quarter, continuing our focus on driving customer success and expanding our footprint across 75% of the Fortune 500,” said John Donahoe, ServiceNow president and CEO. “We are pleased that companies are turning to ServiceNow to be their strategic partner for digital transformation when they want to unlock productivity and create leverage with their technology investments.”

The results follow the announcement of ServiceNow’s preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, along with the news that Bill McDermott will succeed John Donahoe as President and CEO of ServiceNow by year‑end 2019. (ServiceNow/mc)