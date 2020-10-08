ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experience for a New Era of Distributed Work

Santa Clara – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the availability of its Workplace Service Delivery solutions , which deliver seamless digital experiences to employees wherever they are, driving employee productivity and satisfaction in a rapidly changing workplace landscape. Workplace Service Delivery provides organizations with a single solution that enables employees to use their connected devices to reserve workspaces, including desks, conference rooms and collaboration spaces.

The solutions enable employees to easily request room configurations, catering, AV support and more, while providing corporate real estate teams with the analytics and utilization data they need to optimize spend and service levels. With employees and businesses opting for distributed working models, ServiceNow provides organizations with a seamless service delivery model for employees when they want to return to the office. With Workplace Service Delivery, ServiceNow expands its unified employee service experience across HR, IT, legal and now workspace services.

“After having adapted to a new world of remote work over the last six months, businesses must now shift from crisis to planning mode,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflow products, ServiceNow. “This includes reimagining the processes and systems that keep employees safe and productive in a distributed environment. Powered by the Now Platform, Workplace Service Delivery is designed to be the foundation for modern, connected employee experiences in all work environments, helping enterprises optimize how they manage workplaces and workforces going forward.”

„Over the next year, two‑thirds of companies will invest in automation related to their facilities. In addition, one in five companies worldwide will add new applications to address needs uncovered by the COVID‑19 pandemic, including space utilization, desk reservations and visitor management,“ says Juliana Beauvais, research manager in IDC’s enterprise applications practice focused on enterprise asset, facility, and real estate management. „Moving forward, it’s more critical than ever for organizations to focus on the employee workplace experience.“

New ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery solutions include:

Workplace Case Management enables Workplace service teams to manage their service interactions with employees without relying on generic tools like email, phone calls and walkups. It allows them to standardize the documentation, interaction, and fulfillment of employee inquires and requests while having visibility into the quantity and types of incoming cases.​

enables Workplace service teams to manage their service interactions with employees without relying on generic tools like email, phone calls and walkups. It allows them to standardize the documentation, interaction, and fulfillment of employee inquires and requests while having visibility into the quantity and types of incoming cases.​ Workplace Reservation Management allows employees to book and reserve any physical workspace from an omnichannel self‑service interface. They can reserve a desk, office, equipment or parking space for a day or week via their mobile device or desktop. Employees can also book a conference room for a team meeting based on availability from a graphical Gantt view. Employees can create the best environment for their meetings, so the meeting time, worker time and amenities are optimized for productivity.

allows employees to book and reserve any physical workspace from an omnichannel self‑service interface. They can reserve a desk, office, equipment or parking space for a day or week via their mobile device or desktop. Employees can also book a conference room for a team meeting based on availability from a graphical Gantt view. Employees can create the best environment for their meetings, so the meeting time, worker time and amenities are optimized for productivity. Workplace Visitor Management allows employees to easily register guests arriving to the workplace, while automating the task and visitor communication processes for their scheduled arrival. Workplace teams and office receptionists can easily monitor visitor arrival status with real‑time dashboards. Automated tasks and approvals are generated to initiate building access, badge printing, Wi‑Fi access and any other requirements for their arrival. Workplace Visitor Management will be available within Workplace Service Delivery later in October.

allows employees to easily register guests arriving to the workplace, while automating the task and visitor communication processes for their scheduled arrival. Workplace teams and office receptionists can easily monitor visitor arrival status with real‑time dashboards. Automated tasks and approvals are generated to initiate building access, badge printing, Wi‑Fi access and any other requirements for their arrival. Workplace Visitor Management will be available within Workplace Service Delivery later in October. Workplace Space Management provides workplace administrators the tools and visibility they need to help plan and optimize for the evolving digital workplace. Workplace teams can use space utilization tools and dashboards to optimize floor space and meeting room usage. Workplace Space Management will be available within the Workplace Service Delivery offering next month.

ServiceNow will continue to introduce new capabilities to Workplace Service Delivery, including performance analytics and predictive intelligence, empowering businesses to evolve and optimize workspace and workplace design for employees’ shifting needs. This release follows ServiceNow’s Q2 2020 acquisition of App4Mation’s 4Facility assets, which serve as the foundation for the new Workplace Service Delivery offering.

For enterprises planning their safe return to work strategy, Workplace Service Delivery provides the ability to establish safe distancing for workspace reservations in addition to automated cleaning task assignments after daily use. Customers looking to expand these capabilities with employee health screening, contact tracing and PPE inventory management, employee travel safety, and targeted employee campaigns can easily add the ServiceNow Safe Workplace Suite and HR Service Delivery to form a complete return to workplace solution. (ServiceNow/mc/ps)