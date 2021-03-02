Temenos selected by Irish credit union Croí Laighean

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Croí Laighean Credit Union has selected Temenos front-to-back Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to transform its digital banking. This strategic move from a legacy, on premise system to a community banking solution powered by Temenos SaaS will ensure that Croí Laighean has the technology it needs now and into the future to compete on a level playing field with the big banks and fintech challengers. For Croí Laighean, a strong community presence and the best in digital banking is a winning combination that will help the credit union to differentiate with a service that appeals to members and supports growth.

Paul Kennedy, CEO, Croí Laighean, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Temenos to transform our digital banking capability. The Temenos platform puts us on a par technologically with the world’s biggest banks. The move from on premise software to Temenos SaaS was a strategic decision that will set us up for success long into the future. We are already well on the way to transitioning to the new system and look forward to launching new products and experiences for the benefit of our members this year.”

David Macdonald, President of Europe, Temenos, said: “We are proud to welcome Croí Laighean to the growing community of credit unions choosing Temenos SaaS to accelerate their digital ambitions and attract a new generation of members. The flexible deployment capabilities of our community banking solution is ideal for the credit unions in Ireland, delivering the opportunity for a fully managed service that is secure, resilient and future-proof. This is a big step forward for Croí Laighean and the start of an exciting journey for its members.”

Hosted on Microsoft Azure in Microsoft’s Dublin data center, the service is already in use by a number of other credit unions in Ireland, including Capital Credit Union, Credit Union Plus and Tullamore Credit Union.

Temenos’ community banking solution offers pre-packaged, front-to-back credit union products, processes and channels, all built on modern cloud-native and API-first technology. It gives Croí Laighean the capability to offer outstanding digital member experiences, bring new products to market faster and achieve efficiencies through increased automation and digitization of processes. Delivered as SaaS, Croí Laighean is always up-to-date with the latest in digital banking technology without the cost and risk of maintaining on premises systems.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital banking and Temenos SaaS will help Croí Laighean to provide more member-friendly services, more efficiently, via mobile app on online. Before the pandemic, 60% of Croí Laighean members’ weekly transactions were in branch compared to 40% via digital channels. By the start of 2021, the proportion of weekly transactions via digital had increased to over 80% and this is trend is only expected to continue. (Temenos/mc/ps)