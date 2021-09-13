Temenos tops leaderboard in two key reports

Geneva – The banking software company Temenos announced that it has been named a leader in two key reports – The Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms and Digital Banking Engagement Hubs evaluations for Q3 2021*. Temenos was ranked highest in the strategy category in both evaluations.

Temenos believes this position as a leader in both reports also demonstrates that Temenos Infinity combines a comprehensive digital banking engagement platform with powerful low-code development capabilities that drive business transformation. Temenos attributes the recognition to its leading product strategy, its innovative Explainable AI (XAI) technology and Micro Apps architecture that differentiates Temenos Infinity and drives seamless digital customer experiences.

In both reports, author Jost Hoppermann, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester, wrote: “Temenos convinces with rich banking capabilities and architecture. [It] is a great choice for banks looking for state-of-the-art business capabilities, forward looking architecture and a product strategy that has many ingredients promising more.”

According to the Forrester report the Temenos Quantum multi-experience development platform, “adds low-code capabilities to the mix”, which Temenos believes supports innovation and allows banks to easily adapt to any market or strategic change. This is a key differentiator for Temenos Infinity in transforming the way banks run, build their products, and deliver their services.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “We are proud to be named a Leader in both Forrester Wave reports. This recognition is, in our opinion, a testament to our constant investment and innovation in Temenos Infinity, which is based on the most advanced cloud and AI technology. Temenos Infinity is the platform for business transformation. Over 650 financial institutions worldwide from global tier one banks to digital challengers rely on Temenos Infinity to succeed and grow, and drive exceptional, personal customer experiences. With its open API-first design, Temenos Infinity helps banks connect with a wider ecosystem of financial and non-financial providers to innovate and bring new products to market faster. We believe our position in the Forrester reports is validation of our investment, strategic vision and global customer success.”

The Forester Wave™ evaluates the 11 most significant digital banking engagement platform vendors against 35 (DBEP) and 30 (DBEH), according to their current offering, strategy and market presence. Temenos received the highest possible score in the Apps and Channels and Solution Architecture criteria in the DBEP evaluation and also in the Planned Enhancements, Market Approach and Partner Ecosystem criteria in both evaluations.

In the last 12 months Temenos launched Temenos Infinity Virtual COO, an XAI-powered digital solution which provides data-driven insights and helps banks power SME growth. The company also announced its Temenos Infinity Micro Apps architecture, making it easier for banks to quickly create personalized digital experiences to serve specific segments, like families or students. (awp/mc/pg)