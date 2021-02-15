F10 Zurich Incubation Program Startups graduate in front of a record audience

Zurich – After its biggest Demo Day yet with over 700 attendees, F10 congratulates all 15 of their Incubation Batch VI Startups to a successful completion of the program at the Zurich hub of the now global incubator & accelerator.

With a captivating program including all three Country Success Leads from Switzerland, Singapore and Spain and notable representatives from the F10 Corporate Partners, F10 Zurich manages to send off their Startups with a highly engaging and high-paced show, despite the challenging circumstances and virtual-only event format.

“Not only is it the first time that all participating startups of the Incubation program have graduated, but also did we never have such a diverse batch before, covering tech fields from FinTech, InsurTech to DeepTech over to TradeTech, MarTech and Mobility”, says Country Success Lead Switzerland, Gerrit Sindermann. “Therefore, it is not surprising that this Demo Day in particular generated broad interest in the public. 2021 could not have had a better start for our rising entrepreneurs.”

And indeed, for the graduated Startups the real work starts now: acquiring new leads, partnering with big corporates, completing investment rounds, delivering Proof-of-Concepts (POCs) and more are on top of their to do lists.

For anyone interested in the F10 Zurich Incubation Batch VI Startups, the startup pitch videos and detailed information including contact details of the startups can be found here . (F10/mc)