Spring 2022 Accelerator cohort across all F10 hubs to empower collaboration with corporate partners

F10 announces 18 growth-stage FinTech & InsurTech startups selected from 300 applications globally joining the Open Innovation Accelerator in its Zurich, Singapore and Madrid hubs. The goal of this program is to facilitate collaboration between selected startups with F10 corporate partners through F10’s proven open innovation methodology.

Scouting and selection of the startups was done in close collaboration with F10 corporate partners in each hub that launched open innovation challenges. The program itself is aimed towards setting the stage for and developing successful collaborations, implemented via a 360 degree startup analysis, an in-depth collaboration playbook facilitated by a dedicated F10 coach, and regular knowledge and experience exchange between participating startups and the corporate partners.

