Luxury jets whisk VIPs to their destinations in flying palaces

A contemporary-style bedroom with a touch of classical elegance, complete with king-size bed and designer furniture, Champagne at the ready and magnificent panoramic views.
It could be a five-star hotel suite, but this is actually the cabin of an Airbus A330 VIP, nothing less than a full-on $200 million flying palace.
This aircraft, outfitted by Comlux, a Swiss firm specializing in the design, outfitting and operation of large corporate jets, represents the state of the art when it comes to luxury aircraft cabin design.