BX Swiss TV: 3 neue Aktien – Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial und Waste Connections

BrickMark Group: Abschluss der Serie A mit 10 Mio Franken

Der Abschluss wurde durch die Transaktion des Investitionsbetrags in Höhe von 10 Millionen CHF markiert, die mit D¥N in Echtzeit auf der Ethereum-Blockchain vor den Teilnehmern der Unkonferenz des SWISS WEB3 FESTS am vergangenen Samstag durchgeführt wurde.