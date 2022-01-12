Collaboration provides pre-integrated data insights solution for banks to fight financial crime

London – Kharon, a leading provider of research and data analytics covering global security threats that impact commerce and finance, has joined Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace of fintech solutions for more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide. The integration of Kharon’s data and analytics solutions provides Temenos customers with access to rich data insights designed to power their financial crimes and trade compliance programs.

Temenos’ banking customers will be able to choose from a range of Kharon’s high priority risk type datasets which flag potential direct or indirect exposure to sanctioned persons or jurisdictions and can be integrated into Temenos’ award winning Financial Crime Mitigation solution. They will also have access to Kharon’s web-based search tool to check if customers, counterparties, vendors, or suppliers are associated with persons subject to sanctions or other export restrictions.

Victoria Lumb, Head of Sales at Kharon, said: “Kharon takes financial crimes compliance control frameworks beyond basic screening of sanctioned actors, enhancing them with critical insights into a range of global security threats. We are delighted to join Temenos Exchange and to begin working with customers on the core functions of their Financial Crimes Compliance programs, including customer and transaction screening, KYC, and investigations.”

Adam Gable, Product Director – Financial Crime, Treasury and Risk, Temenos, said: “Access to the best quality data insights is transformative for in-house compliance programs, so we are very pleased to welcome Kharon to Temenos Exchange and to make their extensive expertise in network identification available to our clients. Pre-integrated with Temenos’ own Financial Crime Mitigation, Kharon’s broad datasets will help investigators uncover hidden connections and manage false positives”. (mc)

