Temenos Recognizes Partners at TCF Online 2021 for Making Banking Better, Together

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the winners of the 2021 Temenos Changemaker Awards for partners at the annual flagship event, the Temenos Community Forum (TCF) Online. It is thanks to the community that Temenos has built, and its Changemakers, that Temenos has grown to become the world’s #1 banking software. These awards recognize the contribution that Temenos’ partners offer to the Temenos community, and their commitment to making banking better together.

Alexa Guenoun, Chief Operating Officer, Temenos, said: “At Temenos, we are proud to support the daily banking needs of 1.2 billion people. That is only possible with the collaboration of our entire community. The more we learn from each other, the more we can reinvest in R&D, and the better our products become. Partners have an amazing impact on the ecosystem we’ve developed over our 27 years in banking – they help us innovate, scale and make banking better for our customers, and the world. I am delighted to recognize Microsoft, LTI Syncordis, and Aspire Systems for their part in delivering technology that creates better, faster and smarter experiences, and increased agility to respond to an ever-changing world. It’s because of partners like you that we have one of the strongest, most dynamic and resilient communities in the industry.”

Technology Partner of the Year – Microsoft

In 2011, Temenos and Microsoft were the first in the industry to bring core banking to the cloud. The two companies support financial institutions around the world, including organizations such as Judo Bank, EQ Bank, the National Confederation of Cooperatives, and Credorax – removing costly hurdles and barriers to innovation. In 2020, Microsoft and Temenos continued to pioneer together, rapidly launching a Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM) SaaS solution in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The AI-powered FCM solution enables banks to protect both their customers and employees from the rise in financial crime in a physical-gone-digital world. Temenos and Microsoft have grown their relationship from strength to strength and have supported the rapid acceleration and momentum in SaaS.

Services Partner of the Year – LTI Syncordis

LTI Syncordis is consistently rated with high partner satisfaction scores among Temenos Services Partners. The team delivered a record number of go-lives in 2020 and ramped up significantly to support Temenos’ large projects globally, including an implementation at Santander International. In 2020, LTI Syncordis selected Temenos to launch its banking-as-a-service platform to the Nordic market. Combining Temenos’ deep banking functionality and advanced cloud-native technology with LTI’s consulting expertise, the LTI Digital Banking Platform enables banks to modernize legacy core banking systems rapidly and efficiently. With more than 600 Temenos experts at Syncordis and 35,000+ technology professionals at LTI, the LTI Syncordis team has clearly demonstrated its commitment to excellence, and its dedication to helping Temenos clients implement quickly and smoothly, in order to deliver leading digital experiences to banking customers.

Regional Partner of the Year – Aspire Systems

Aspire Systems has been a Temenos partner since 2016 – in that time, it has quickly become a rising star among Temenos Services Partners. In the span of five years, Aspire and Temenos have delivered over 50 implementations together and Aspire’s operation has evolved to a great strength of over 300 Temenos certified consultants. Over the past year, the team has worked relentlessly to support Temenos customers and deliver projects on time and on budget, excelling in customer satisfaction. Aspire Systems also launched a ‘Design your own Bank’ solution powered by Temenos Infinity. For its support across regions, and its commitment to making banking better together with Temenos from the initial inquiry to the completion of the project, Aspire Systems has been recognized as the Regional Partner of the Year. (Temenos/mc/ps)

The Temenos Community Forum is the flagship event in banking, bringing together 10,000 business leaders and technologists from around the world. This year the two-day interactive, online-only event featured keynotes from PayPal, Barclays and Varo, plus over 50 live and on-demand sessions and 50 industry speakers inspired by a shared mission to make banking better, together.