theScreener und ARTBnk kündigen Zusammenarbeit an

Zug – theScreener, a Swiss FinTech that provides algo-based global research services announced a collaboration with ARTBnk to integrate their art price and liquidity data into its information services. theScreener provides services to more than 200 private banks and other wealth management groups. With this new information-sharing arrangement, theScreener’s users will benefit from ARTBnk’s exclusive Art Market Indices and provide further reach for ARTBnk’s comprehensive art price and liquidity data.

“In our over 20-year history it has been our passion to provide private bankers and asset managers with holistic research and information services. Adding access to ARTBnk’s uniquely comprehensive quality Database is 100% in line with our vision and provides significant value to our users,” explains Andreas Lusser, CEO of theScreener.”

“ARTBnk has the premiere database for fine art sales, with high quality data not available through any other source,” adds Asher Edelman, Executive Chairman of ARTBnk. “We are excited to be partnering with theScreener to enable access to our auction database, auction sales indexes, and other data for their array of financial services clients.” (theScreener/mc/ps)

About ARTBnk

Founded in 2017, ARTBnk’s mission is to provide transparency to those who collect, deal in, finance, and insure art. The first and only service to provide a standard benchmark to determine the legitimacy of valuation in the art world, ARTBnk uses an AI-driven platform supported by a fully normalized proprietary database to deliver accurate, unbiased, and trustworthy valuations. These fair market valuations are a critical tool for those who view art as an alternative asset class and serve as the foundation for ARTBnk indices along with other financial art performance indicators. ARTBnk relies on data science—not opinion— when it comes to valuing art. In addition to data-sharing arrangements, ARTBnk offers solutions and tools for the wealth management, insurance, and lending and finance communities, as well as apps designed for arts professionals and collectors. See more at https://www.artbnk.com