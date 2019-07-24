Museum Rietberg: Talk «The Gurlitt Art Trove – A Never Ending Story»

Zurich – A panel discussion on the Gurlitt Collection and the issue of restitution, organized by the Swiss Friends of the Israel Museum in collaboration with the Museum Rietberg on the occasion of the Israel Museum’s forthcoming exhibition “Fateful Choices: Art from the Gurlitt Trove”, an exhibition that has been organized with Kunstmuseum Bern and Bundeskunsthalle Bonn: five international experts who were directly involved with the Gurlitt collection discuss the various aspects of this gripping story.

Participants include Shlomit Steinberg, Hans Dichand Senior Curator of European Art at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and member of the Gurlitt Task Force; Dr Nina Zimmer, director of the Kunstmuseum Bern and Zentrum Paul Klee; Dr Stefanie Tasch, departmental head of the Kulturstiftung der Länder and member of the Gurlitt Task Force; Dr Meike Hoffmann, research associate at the Research Center for Degenerate Art and Mosse Art Research Initiative; and Esther Tisa, Head of the Department Provenance Research at the Museum Rietberg. The panel will be chaired by Prof Dr Dirk Boll (Christie’s). (Museum Rietberg/mc/ps)

Date / Time

21 August 2019: 6.30pm

Location

Auditorium, Park-Villa Rieter

Admission

CHF 20 (free entrance for the Swiss Friends of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and Rietberg Society members)

Language

English

Tickets

rietberg.ch/tickets