8 Startups will be given the chance to present in front of high-net-worth investors during the Longevity Investors Conference 2023

During the 4th edition of the exclusive Longevity Investors Conference (LIC), eight selected Startups will be given the chance to present in front of an audience of high-net-worth investors. LIC will be held on 27-29th of September 2023 in the luxurious 5* Le Grand Bellevue hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland.

A dedicated “Start-Up Showcase” session will be organized during the event. This is a unique opportunity within the investors-only conference for longevity and rejuvenation Startups to present themselves and have the chance to be further supported by investors in the audience.

The selected Start-Ups will have a 10 minute pitch to share their vision and business case and they can apply online: https://longevityinvestors.ch/#startup-showcase

“The longevity industry is becoming a hot topic and we know many investors looking for fresh ideas and Startups to invest in. That is why we want to show them the best emerging companies and founders in the field” says Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of the Longevity Investors Conference and Founding Partner of Maximon.

The 2023 edition of the conference will host keynote speeches, fireside-chats, panel discussions and breakout sessions on topics including biotech, agetech, diagnostics, AI, health prevention, longevity therapies, and investment strategies.

The unique event format combines rich content and insights sharing during the day, as well as numerous opportunities to re-charge and network at the lunches, evening receptions, dinners and longevity experiences taking place over the course of the two day conference. (LIC/mc/ps)

About Longevity Investors Conference (LIC)

The Longevity Investors Conference is bringing together the world’s top longevity key opinion leaders and scientists, institutional and private investors, wealthy private investors, family offices and investment funds.

The main aim of the event is to discuss the latest trends and opportunities but also to provide relevant insights into the longevity and rejuvenation industry.

More details about LIC can be found here www.longevityinvestors.ch