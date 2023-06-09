Engadin Art Talks X Centre Pompidou

Following E.A.T. / Engadin Art Talks annual symposium held in Zuoz, Switzerland, we are excited to announce its satellite event at the Centre Pompidou in Paris on 17 October 2023 from 2 pm to 6 pm followed by drinks.

Please join E.A.T. for promising and interesting discussions and talks within the context of art, architecture, literature, and theater. Presentations from a diverse group of speakers, invited by our curators, Daniel Baumann, Bice Curiger, Philip Ursprung and Hans Ulrich Obrist, including Hélène Cixous, Théo Casciani, Trajal Harrell, Thomas Hirschhorn, Anna-Alix Koffi, Simone Fattal and Stéphanie Bru & Alexandre Theriot. (E.A.T.)

