Zurich – F10 Incubator and Accelerator – The Home of FinTech – goes into its second round with the P3 «Product to Market Program». The one-day matchmaking event taking place on Thursday, 7th of March, complements the existing F10 portfolio of international hackathons and the Accelerator program. Its aim is to open doors for mature Startups to find their way into the Swiss F10 ecosystem with the goal of driving innovation towards the FinTech of tomorrow.

With the P3 program, F10 provides a mechanism for fostering meaningful collaboration between Startups and the prestigious F10 corporate members – namely, SIX (the Swiss Stock Exchange), the Baloise Group, Julius Bär, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire. The day is intended for international Startups with market traction and revenue generation in FinTech, RegTech, or InsurTech.

«The first installment last September was a success for the Startups and corporate members resulting in a number of projects either launched or in the pipeline. This year, the amount and quality of applications exceeded our expectations. More than 130 Startups from all over the world expressed interest in joining the P3 program with aspirations of benefiting from the strong F10 network in Switzerland. The capacity is limited, and we had to narrow the applications down to a qualifier shortlist of ten Startups attending the one-day workshop on Thursday, 7th of March. We are looking forward to hosting the P3 program at the F10 and bringing the FinTech ecosystem together to enhance fruitful collaboration.» James Sanders, Project Manager and Startup Coach at the F10. (F10/mc/ps)

The announcement of the ten Startups

3rd-eyes AG (Zurich, Switzerland) – A solution that enables wealth managers to offer superior investment advice. www.3rd-eyes.com

ABAKA Holdings Limited (London, United Kingdom) – Providing financial institutions with AI-powered software so they can thrive in the digital savings age. www.abaka.me

Azakaw (Dubai, UAE) – A one-stop shop that covers compliance requirements from onboarding to monitoring to regulatory reporting. www.azakaw.com

Wallee (Winterthur, Switzerland) – Ensuring that companies can sell their products digitally and entirely automatically. www.wallee.com

Digital Claim (Vienna, Austria) – The automation of claim recovery for travel and health insurance. www.digitalclaim.de

NDGIT GmbH (Munich, Germany) – Offering PSD2 and Open Banking solutions like a Digital Credit process. www.nextdigitalbanking.com

Multisense (Amsterdam, Netherlands) – Multibiometric platform to verify and authenticate users with a combination of voice and facial recognition, patented liveliness check, and fingerprint signature. www.multisense.nl

QwilMessenger (London, United Kingdom) – Instant messaging that responds to an urgent need for businesses to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of their clients’ data. www.qwilmessenger.com

SensePass (Ness Ziona, Israel) – A solution that bridges the gap between the physical and the digital world. www.sensepass.com

ZEROONE AI (Toronto, Canada) – AI-powered investing. www.zeroone.ai

About F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator

F10 is a proven expert that has been ranked multiple times amongst the ten best European Incubator and Accelerators. It is a non-profit organization that supports and guides Startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies.

Working together with SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Bär, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire, F10 is at the forefront of the new financial paradigm. The association aims to bridge the gap between exciting new ideas and tomorrow’s leading products.

For more information, please visit F10’s website www.f10.ch.