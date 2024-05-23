Liechtenstein Bankers Association: Deep Dive Series – Digital Assets

The Liechtenstein Bankers Association has designed the series, «Deep-Dive» as a quarterly presentation and discussion round of current asset class themes.

The intent of the Deep Dive Series is to educate on a deep and practical level about the trending asset classes of our time in a non-product pitch environment. LBA has invited experts to lecture on the main aspects.

Digital Assets

«The emergence of investable digital assets within the financial services industry represents a new opportunity for investment in a fast-growing area backed by a technology that can be scaled to digitally transform businesses and assets» (NASDAQ Services).

As technology advances, digital assets have taken an increasing role and interest from investors. How safe are digital assets and how are they secured not only financially but technically. Are digital assets the beginning of the end of currency as we know it? What are the opportunities and challenges for developing markets as a digital currency makes location irrelevant, but can the existing bandwidth of the internet support the development and broader usage of digital assets. At what stage of trust is the market currently or are digital assets simply a «fashion» trend.

Detailed information on the programme and the speakers can be found on the homepage of the Liechtenstein Bankers Association.

Data

Date: Thursday, 06 June 2024

Time: 18.00 – 20.15 – Followed by a networking aperitif

Entry: From 17.30

Location:Brausaal – Liechtensteiner Braustube, Im Alten Riet 156, 9494 Schaan

Language: English

Speakers

Marcel Fleisch, VP Bank AG

Jonas Gantenbein, Bank Frick & Co. AG

Dr. Shaun Conway, ixo

Adrian Fritz, 21Shares AG

Manuel Villegas Franceschi, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd.

Application