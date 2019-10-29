Leading Swiss Blockchain Co-Working Hub CV Labs Opened Space in Vaduz

Vaduz – Switzerland’s most prominent Blockchain hub Crypto Valley (CV) Labs, a CV VC Company, officially opened a new co-working hub in Vaduz. The opening event attracted 250+ guests with representatives from the government and banks as well as the Blockchain community, which makes it the biggest meetup in Liechtenstein to date. The opening speech was held by Thomas Dünser, Director of the Government Office for Financial Market Innovation of Liechtenstein. CV Labs strives to be present in all global markets and the international Blockchain ecosystem and is currently evaluating opportunities in EMEA, Asia and North America.

The CV Labs Concept

CV Labs is a Crypto Valley co-working hub in Zug, Switzerland hosting more than 130 Blockchain companies as well as a Blockchain startup incubation program. All CV Labs spaces combined provide a home and community centre for the 800+ Blockchain related companies with more than 4,000 employees in the Crypto Valley, that spans from Switzerland to Liechtenstein. The opening of CV Labs Vaduz is a logical next step to serve more of these companies (50+ located in Vaduz) and entrepreneurs and to bring the community together in the Liechtenstein area, which has put itself on the map with advanced Blockchain and fintech regulations. The co-working space in Vaduz is located in the building that has initially been built for the First Advisory Group, which took an important role in shaping Liechtenstein’s finance ecosystem.

The incubation program will continue to be held at the CV Labs genesis location in Zug, while the new co-working space in Vaduz follows CV Labs Zug’s business model and offers various services and events:

Incubate : Funding, mentoring, alumni network

: Funding, mentoring, alumni network Co-work : Shared and private offices as well as meeting facilities

: Shared and private offices as well as meeting facilities Events : Meetups, summits and startup competitions

: Meetups, summits and startup competitions Education : Courses, certificates and content

: Courses, certificates and content Community : Networking, social media marketing, blogs/vlogs

: Networking, social media marketing, blogs/vlogs Advisory : Consulting, incorporation, business modelling

: Consulting, incorporation, business modelling Excubate: Corporate innovation, corporate venture, co-creation

In Vaduz, CV Labs will continue to work with and build bridges between investors, startups & projects, governments & associations, science & research, service providers and corporates to contribute to a flourishing Blockchain ecosystem.

„We believe that the Swiss Blockchain ecosystem, Crypto Valley has matured over the years. It is time for us to venture out to other ecosystems around the globe, together with our partners. Liechtenstein is an important location for us with an existing financial, legal and fiduciary system, dedicated Blockchain law, strong alignment between the ecosystem and regulators and direct access to the European market”, states Ralf Glabischnig, CV VC’s Founding Partner and Board Member, who oversees CV Labs Ecosystem Development.

Launch Partners & Tenants

CV Labs’ location in Vaduz Liechtenstein serves a strategic purpose for CV VC and CV Labs tenants and partner companies. It is built in collaboration with Cryptix AG, a Swiss full-service provider for digital payments and financial solutions. Cryptix’ products eCredits and the lately acquisitioned digital asset exchange Blocktrade will be one of the first tenants. Liechtenstein’s new financial regulation is set to streamline token issuance and attracts capital from the EU and beyond.

“Its visionary financial regulation, high range of monetary professionals and the access to the European Economic Area make Liechtenstein the perfect place for a Blockchain Hub and a favorable starting point for innovative ideas and products”, says Bernhard Koch, Founder and CEO Cryptix AG.

CV Labs Vaduz’ core launch partners include first resident tenants CoreLedger (already in Vaduz since early 2017), eCredits, Bitcoin Suisse and inacta. Additionally, a strong network of ecosystem partners is supporting the companies in Liechtenstein: Blockchain Büro, BWB Attorneys at Law, Ganten Group, Nägele Law, Niedermueller Attorneys, Mason Privatbank and PwC.

The hub is also partnering up with the active associations in the crypto space, such as Bitcoin Association Switzerland, Crypto Country Association, Crypto Valley Association and Swiss Blockchain Federation. Together, those partners will create a service provider network to support new companies to setup their businesses in Liechtenstein in the most efficient way.

International Expansion

In addition to the Crypto Valley, the expansion of CV Labs Blockchain co-working spaces to the major international Blockchain ecosystems, EMEA, Asia and North America, is currently being evaluated. More hubs will follow throughout 2019 and 2020.

“We strive to become a truly global Blockchain hub for startups and other stakeholders. We look forward to exploring new opportunities that lay outside the borders of the Crypto Valley”, states Pavel Jakovlev, Managing Director at CV Labs and Head of Ecosystem Growth at CV VC.

(Crypto Valley Labs/mc/ps)