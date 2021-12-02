SEBA Bank Launches Cross Asset Platform for Actively Managed Certificates on Crypto and Blend Portfolios through GenTwo Digital’s Securitization Infrastructure

GenTwo Digital and SEBA Bank have strengthened their strategic cooperation as preferred partners. This collaboration of two leaders – recently recognized by LinkedIn as Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland – in the digital asset space provides the market with premium solutions in this emerging asset class

Backed by SEBA Bank’s comprehensive asset management expertise, blended AMCs – crypto and traditional – are a new addition to the AMC landscape

SEBA Bank’s end-to-end offering in digital and traditional assets combined with the GenTwo Digital securitization platform enables asset managers, banks, and family offices to easily tailor innovative investment products

Zug – SEBA Bank, a fully integrated, FINMA licensed digital assets banking platform, today announced the launch of a unique platform providing next-generation actively managed investment certificates (AMCs) that allow easier access to digital assets for investors. The innovative AMC platform enables Swiss asset managers to originate a Swiss-compliant AMC with Swiss ISIN and make unlimited use of SEBA Bank’s sophisticated portfolio management services.

SEBA Bank´s solution allows asset managers, banks, and family offices, to build bankable products based not only on crypto but on traditional underlying assets as well, and then offer them to their clients in the form of AMCs, thereby eliminating the complexities and frictions involved in setting up custom investment products.

Thanks to the flexibility of SEBA Bank’s AMC platform, asset managers, banks, and family offices can implement and offer their investment strategies to clients easily in a fully compliant way. In line with the white label approach, banks and asset managers have the option to provide their crypto or blended AMCs with their own specific fee models.

A leading provider of innovative securitization platforms, GenTwo Digital is supporting the establishment and coordination of the securitization aspects of the platform. SEBA Bank operates and represents the conventional and crypto asset solution. As part of the platform, clients will receive access to a range of assets and trading in different fiat currencies across all bankable and digital assets of SEBA Bank’s offering.

“We are excited to make it easier for banks, asset managers and family offices to offer products solutions in digital assets or as blended portfolios combining digital and traditional asset classes”, said Stefan Schwitter, Head Investment Solutions SEBA Bank AG. “We are pleased to continue the good cooperation with GenTwo Digital on structuring leading product solutions .”

Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO at GenTwo, comments: “As a provider of modern securitization platforms, we are proud to be SEBA Bank’s competent partner in another key strategic move. Thanks to the possibility of implementing digital assets easily, SEBA Bank’s AMC platform will add value to many banks, asset managers and family offices. It will enable them to develop future-oriented product offerings.” (SEBA Bank/mc/ps)