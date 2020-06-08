Gerrit Sindermann new Head F10 Zurich

Zurich – F10 – THE HOME OF FINTECH is delighted to announce the appointment of Gerrit Sindermann as new Head F10 Zurich. Gerrit will join F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator mid of June 2020 to lead the mission of guiding Startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies while stimulating worldwide collaboration with international finance organizations.

In his role, he will be responsible for the overall development of F10 Zurich, its programs as well as the service portfolio. Moreover, he will manage the relationship with F10’s Corporate Members and related business development, including fundraising, to support the team’s continued successful growth and evolution of F10.

Gerrit is a versatile leader with experience in international corporations (Swisscom, ABN AMRO Bank) and entrepreneurial ventures (Contovista, milliPay, Nexmo). Additionally, he is highly skilled in business development, strategy and identifying, building and managing partnerships. On top, he has in-depth industry knowledge in banking and FinTech. With an earlier Startup, he also participated in an accelerator program. Furthermore, Gerrit holds an MBA from IMD Business School in Lausanne and a bachelor’s degree from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. “I am thrilled about this new challenge and excited to work with such a great team on facilitating collaboration and driving the success of F10 Startups, Corporate Members and to support the whole ecosystem”, says Gerrit Sindermann.

F10 co-founder and board member Andreas Iten says, “I am very pleased to share the news. We are delighted to have Gerrit on board, and we are convinced that with his diverse background and entrepreneurial drive, he will complement the existing team ideally and help to take F10 to the next level.” (F10/mc)