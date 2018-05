Zug – The Zug Impact Summit brings together impact investors from all areas and geographies to improve the state of the world in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Female Founder Summit will be present with a pitching stage for Female Founders in the impact field.

Please save the date. More details soon!

Venue:

Theater Casino Zug

Artherstrasse 2-4

CH 6300 Zug

More information and registration…